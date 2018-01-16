LaCrosse Hail Call Waders for Women

No more sharing and wearing oversized men’s waders for the ladies! LaCrosse has launched waders designed just for women.
Believing that ladies who hunt deserve waders designed specifically for women, LaCrosse has unveiled their first women’s wader for 2018. The new Hail Call wader is built to fit and function perfectly for women. No more struggling with man-sized waders that tend to swallow a woman’s smaller frame.
Featuring an insulated breathable upper, the Hail Call is durable, fully waterproof and offers adjustability like no other.
So whether you’re in flooded timber for ducks, or wading creeks to access big bucks, LaCrosse will keep you warm and dry wherever your hunt takes you.
The LaCrosse Alpha boots on these waders mean your feet will stay cozy and cushioned with 1600G Thinsulate Ultra insulation. This insures that your feet stay warm and toasty all day long, even when the temperatures drop cold and nasty.
Other features include: lightweight and breathable upper with 120G insulation for warmth, waterproof with double-stitched and taped seams, adjustable torso, adjustable belt and elastic suspenders, drop-top design for conversion from chest to pant wader, and removable front pouch with fleece hand warmer.
www.lacrossefootwear.com $329.95
