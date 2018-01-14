by

One of the baddest broadheads ever created just got even nastier for 2018. The new Rage X-treme Four Blade broadhead boasts a massive 2.3″+ cut for extreme entry wounds and easy blood trails.

Like you often hear, the head flies like a field point. Many companies claim this, but Rage has proved to be legit when it comes to this claim. Rage heads really do fly like a field point.

The broadhead was designed for the blades to be fully deployed upon entry, creating nasty wound channels.

Other features include a massive leading edge blade tip for greater penetration, sweeping blade angle for devastating wound channels, and tough, razor-sharp .035″ stainless steel blades.

The new 4-blade Rage X-treme comes in 100 grain.

See more from Rage at www.ragebroadheads.com.