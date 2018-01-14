Pack Rabbit Backpack

Menu
The Pack Rabbit booth caught my eye as I strolled past, and I had to go back for a second look. I’m always on the prowl for new and innovative backpacks for hunting, and the Pack Rabbit Pack Mule ll is certainly different from the norm with a design like no other.

The Pack Rabbit booth at the 2018 ATA show.

The Pack Rabbit’s Pack Mule ll was designed to be a lightweight, extremely flexible, and healthier way to carry any load. It’s a patented system for comfort and flexibility to support a wide range of activities. The freestanding design keeps cargo clean and organized.

The cool thing about the Pack Mule ll is that a low-profile chair is built into the pack design. It provides the ultimate in comfort and convenience when hunting, fishing, camping, or hiking.

A backpack and chair combined into one, the Pack Mule ll is a really cool backpack design.

The ergonomic design evenly distributes weight and the over-sized pivoting lumbar supports posture. The shock-suspension system reduces also reduces physical stress.

The frame comes with a 5-year warranty. See the complete lineup at www.pack-rabbit.com.  $149

