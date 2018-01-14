Pack Rabbit Backpack

by

The Pack Rabbit booth caught my eye as I strolled past, and I had to go back for a second look. I’m always on the prowl for new and innovative backpacks for hunting, and the Pack Rabbit Pack Mule ll is certainly different from the norm with a design like no other.

The Pack Rabbit’s Pack Mule ll was designed to be a lightweight, extremely flexible, and healthier way to carry any load. It’s a patented system for comfort and flexibility to support a wide range of activities. The freestanding design keeps cargo clean and organized.

The cool thing about the Pack Mule ll is that a low-profile chair is built into the pack design. It provides the ultimate in comfort and convenience when hunting, fishing, camping, or hiking.

The ergonomic design evenly distributes weight and the over-sized pivoting lumbar supports posture. The shock-suspension system reduces also reduces physical stress.

The frame comes with a 5-year warranty. See the complete lineup at www.pack-rabbit.com. $149