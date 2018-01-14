by

It seems like every year or two another eager manufacturer jumps into the lighted nock category. Some have been junk and quickly disappeared. Others have stood the test of time and found their place on the store shelf. Glory Nock is a new entry into this market and one that seems to be gaining a lot of attention.

We stopped in to see a demo of how the nock works at the Glory Nock booth. The guys were eager to show the design of the Glory Nock and how simple it activates, as well as how it turns off.

The Glory Nock is bowstring activated, and it consistently lit up each time I tried it in the booth. Turning the nock off is as simple as it can get. I really couldn’t believe how simple it was. No tools, twisting, pinching, or biting required. It really is very slick.

The Glory Nock is lightweight and shines bright with super bright LED.

Check them out at www.glorynock.com. $24.99