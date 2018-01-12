Trophy Taker Launches New Gear

by

Stopping in at the Trophy Taker booth we found a variety of new items being launched for 2018. Trophy Taker expands the product line for 2018 with some great new gear and at a price point that is sure to please every shooter. Their latest offerings include the Tripwire and Throwdown arrow rests, Quad Steel broadhead, Shrink Fletch, and Sawtooth quiver. Here’s a look at what we found…

Trophy Taker Tripwire

The Tripwire is a slick little buss cable-driven fall-away arrow rest that features a rugged polymer and metal construction. It’s built in a slim and trim package that offers a sleek, quiet and accurate rest like nothing they’ve created before.

It’s also loaded with a superior dampening system and a smooth spring and launcher design. And what makes the Tripwire even better is its price tag. The Tripwire will ring up for just $39.99 and will even carry Trophy Taker’s unconditional lifetime warranty. That pretty much makes the Tripwire arrow rest a no-brainer when it comes to cost and performance.

Trophy Taker Throwdown

The Trophy Taker Throwdown is another buss cable-driven fall-away rest unleashed for 2018. It’s built around Trophy Taker’s bomb-proof launcher and spring design.

The cool thing about the new Throwdown is its ambidextrous design that allows for quick and easy set up for left or right-handed shooters.

The custom arrow containment ring, built-in silencing dampeners and a new tapered launcher instills confidence in the field. Super quiet operation, lightweight design and rugged over-sized fasteners indicate that this rest is truly built with the bowhunter in mind.

The Throwdown will be available in Stealth Black and is priced right at just $79.99.

Trophy Taker Quad Steel

Trophy Taker has built a reputation for offering some of the best broadheads in the business with their Shuttle T-lok broadheads, and others. Building on that reputation, they are now offering the Quad Steel broadhead.

The new Quad Steel brings Trophy Taker’s incredible accuracy, toughness and penetration into what could be one of the deadliest new heads on the market. The head incorporates their CNC stainless steel construction, an Air-Channel tip, blade-over-shaft design and an integrated containment ring.

The Quad Steel broadheads are available in both 100 grain and 125 grains, priced at $39.99 each. They will also have a two-pack of replacement blades for $19.99

Trophy Taker Shrink Fletch

Trophy Taker also jumps into the fletching market this year with their new Trophy Taker Shrink Fletch.

The Shrink Fletch enables archers to professionally crest and fletch their arrows at a fraction of the time as in the past. Shrink Fletch are outfitted with Bohning Blazer vanes. The process really is super simple. Just slip a Shrink Fletch tube on an arrow, dip in boiling water for ten seconds then air dry.

This easy fletching solution fits all arrows and crossbow bolts and will be available in packs of six for $16.99.

Color choices include a white or gray tube with either two neon green or two neon orange vanes and one white Blazer vane, and a red tube with two white vanes and one black Blazer vane.

Trophy Taker Sawtooth

And if you’re looking for a new quiver this year, you really should give the new Trophy Taker Sawtooth a look.

It’s an ultra-light quiver that holds five arrows in a nice, light and tight profile. The design features a twist-lock bracket allowing for easy, quiet removal for hanging by the included lightweight hook loop.

The pro-grade Sawtooth quiver will be available in Stealth Black for $24.99 and Mossy Oak Break-Up Country for $29.99.

As you can see, it’s another great year of killer new products from Trophy Taker. Be sure to check out the complete lineup of products from Trophy Taker at their wesbsite www.trophytaker.com.