Deny Locks Eliminates Stolen Coolers

High-end coolers are the rage these days and you won’t have to look far to find one in the back of someone’s truck, trailer, or boat. But they are also a popular item among thieves. These coolers that easily sell for $300-$500 are are an easy item for crooks to snatch. That’s why we often go through the hassle of moving our cooler inside the cab of the truck, inside the house, or cabin when we are not where we can keep an eye on it. It really is a hassle. But now, there’s a better way.

The guys at Deny Locks showed up at the ATA show this year to launch their new cooler lock, a product designed to eliminate cooler theft.

Say goodbye to stashing your cooler in the cab, leaving someone at the truck to stand guard, or leaving your cooler at home or in hunting camp.

Thieves go to great lengths to steal coolers because coolers are in high demand. But they won’t get past Deny Locks. Deny’s IronFist base anchors to the bed of your truck, trailer or deck of your boat. The J-shaped Deny StiffArm shackle fits the slot on your cooler and then locks into the base. Secured with Deny, you can now feel free to leave your cooler unattended without worrying about whether it will be there when you come back.

See more at www.denylocks.com.