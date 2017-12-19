by

Do you struggle to give good gifts at Christmas? Have you experienced the frustration of watching as your friend or family member neglects the gift you gave month after month? Nobody likes to give – or receive – a lousy gift. That’s why we put togther a list of 20 gifts hunters will actually use. Check it out…

Buck Boiler

The Buck Boiler is a great gift for the deer hunter. Making European “Skull and Antler” trophies has never been easier. No more paying a taxidermist to prepare your trophy or spend hours standing over a boiling pot.

The Buck Boiler features an all-electric system for preparing your own European mounts. You’ll have a clean deer skull ready to mount in eight hours or less. The Buck Boiler from On Time Feeders is the safe, effective and inexpensive way to prepare European mounts yourself. ($93)

Alps Vanish Chair

I’ve found this handy little chair to be the perfect solution for comfortable seating whether you’re hunting turkeys, deer, predators, or sitting around the campfire. It’s one of the few chairs with a low-profile that’ll still allow you to draw your bow from a seated position. It’s super comfy, easy to pack and will quickly become your favorite hunting or camp chair.

Other features include a folding design, arm rests for comfort, powder-coated steel frame, carry bag and padded carry strap. ($54.99)

Hunter Safety System Lifeline

You can show how much you care for your hunter by giving the gift of the Lifeline. It truly is a gift that can save their life. 86% of treestand accidents occur while ascending or descending the tree or getting into or out of the stand.

The Lifeline allows you to stay attached to the tree from the ground to the stand, during the hunt and back again. The HSS-REFLECTIVE LIFELINE features reflective material that “lights up” with the slightest flashlight beam to locate your stand in low-light conditions. ($39)

Outdoorsman Flashlight

Flashlights in the stocking are nothing new. Problem is, in most cases the flashlights given at Christmas are junk. Give the good light this year with the Outdoorsman Flashlight from Field & Stream.

It’s an incredibly bright and portable 450 lumen light featuring Cree LED technology with dual settings at 100% or 20%, allowing you to choose your lighting level. It has impact and waterproof resistance built in, making it super tough to stand up to the toughest conditions. It has a removable clip so you can quickly and easily attach it to your gear or pack. ($29)

Yeti Rambler Mug

The new Yeti Rambler Mug just might be the gift that your hunter will actually use every day. The YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug is the toughest, most over-engineered camp mug out there.

The 18/8 stainless steel keeps contents hot (or cold) and hands protected. The mugs are available in stainless steel, and in DuraCoat Color. The mug comes with the standard Rambler 30 oz Lid but is also compatible with the Rambler 30 oz MagSlider Lid. ($24)

GoPro Hero5 Session

The GoPro camera will provide a ton of fun for your hunter or outdoorsman, allowing them to document their adventures for the whole family to enjoy for years to come.

The Session camera is incredibly tiny so it’s easy to take anywhere, and its one-and-done operation make it simple to use. You simply press a single button to power up and start recording. It’s pretty much fool-proof. The GoPro Hero5 Session is built tough and is waterproof, without a housing, to 33 feet. It captures stunning 4K video and 10mp photos. ($199)

Thermacell MR450

The gift of a Thermacell will be much appreicated when the weather warms back up and mosquitos begin to fly. The newly revamped MR450 repeller delivers the best of the best for outdoor protection from mosquitos. The redesigned grill will allow for better airflow in an upright position, which will emit a more effective zone of protection if attached to your belt.

The ignition switch is 50%-80% quieter, and every unit comes with a belt clip for easy access and storage. The most exciting feature is the Indicator light, which will illuminate when the unit has reached the appropriate temperature to emit the zone of protection. The MR450 uses the same mats and butane cartridges, so users will experience the same mosquito-free outdoor adventures. ($34)

Skull Hooker

The Little Hooker is a sleek and streamlined approach to hanging small to mid-sized European trophies. The Little Hooker is completely customizable both up and down and left and right to provide the perfect upright and natural presentation of your trophy.

The Little Hooker skull hanger is designed specifically for smaller game (roughly a large deer sized skull and smaller) such as hogs, aoudad, alligator, black bear, cougar, deer, antelope and exotic medium game such as gazelle, impala and many more trophy game species worldwide.

Constructed of strong powder coated steel and offered in two striking colors (Robust Brown and Graphite Black). The Little Hooker requires no drilling or damage to your skull as the prong fits securely and naturally into the back of the skull ($34)

Outdoor Edge Razor-Pro Knife

The ultimate double-blade knife for big game with a replacement razor-blade knife on one side, plus gutting blade on the other to open game like a zipper. This is the sharpest, strongest, replacement razor-knife available with blades that change safely and easily at the push of a button. The black-oxide coated blade holder supports the razor-blade for the strength of a standard knife and sharpness of a surgeon’s scalpel.

Outdoor Edge’s signature gutting blade cuts underneath the skin without cutting hair, or piercing internal organs that can spoil fresh game meat. Both blades open and close independently with one hand and lock securely. The Razor-Pro comes complete with six 3.5” stainless replacement blades and a nylon sheath with pockets to hold both the knife and spare blades. ($59)

Mr. Buddy Little Buddy Heater

One gift that’ll get plenty of time and attention in the deer blind or duck blind through the winter months is the the Little Buddy Heater. It’s smaller and more packable than previous versions making it the perfect solution for the tight confines of the blind.

It features a 45-degree heating angle allowing you to direct the radiant heat where it’s needed the most. It has a wire guard for safety and an easy-grip handle for easy carrying. It is safe for indoor or outdoor use making it the perfect solution to keep you warm in the blind, hunting camp, or in the ice fishing shack. ($54)

Mossy Oak Costa Sunglasses

Another gift that your hunter will use nearly every day is the gift of eyewear for protection from the sun. Costa has long been known as the go-to brand for eyewear for fishing, but they have also established themselves as the brand for bowfishing and the hunting world as well. Their new Tuna Alley sunglasses in Mossy Oak Shadow Grass are the perfect option for hunters, waterfowlers, bowfishing enthusiasts and pretty much anyone else that loves their gear in camo.

The Tuna Alley sunglasses feature Mossy Oak Shadow Grass Blades camo, 580P lens technology, prescription ready, and are equipped with Hydrolite rubber which prevents slippage. ($179)

HotHands

Whether in the stocking, or under the tree, HotHands hand warmers are always a welcomed gift. HotHands Hand Warmers are rectangular shaped single-use air-activated heat packs that provide up to 10 hours of continuous warmth for the hands. And their Super Warmer size designed for the body and hands is a larger sized warmer that’ll provide up to 18 hours of heat.

So whether you’re hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, snowskiing, or any other activity in cold weather, Hot Hands will keep you warm. They’ve got products designed to keep your whole body toasty, no matter how cold the weather gets. 40 count box / $25

Buck Pro Caller

Looking for something new and unique this Christmas? Check out the new BuckPro caller from FOXPRO. FOXPRO, makers of the world’s best electronic predator caller, has stormed into the deer hunting world with the launch of their new BuckPro caller. The BuckPro gives you the ultimate advantage while chasing the most commonly hunted big game animal in North America. The unit comes with 25 whitetail sounds, and 10 predator sounds and holds 300 sounds.

The BuckPro uses a single, high-efficiency Mylar cone speaker. Connect an external speaker to the jack on the side of the call for even more volume. The system controls up to 3 BuckPro units from one remote for directional advantage. ($169)

onX Hunt

One of the handiest tools you can give this season just might be the gift of mapping technology. An excellent tool for the hunter or fisherman, the onX ELITE Hunt membership gives access to everything that’s been mapped in the last 50 to 100 years.

You create the map you want with the features you want – wilderness areas, national forests, trails, streams, etc. – and then your smartphone’s built-in GPS tracks you on top of the map. No cell reception required.

This would be perfect for hiking, fishing, and hunting throughout the backcountry. You also get landownership information in all 50 states. ($99)

MTN OPS Ignite

Give the gift of performance this year with the goods from MTN OPS Their Ignite product allows you to kiss those bitter energy drinks goodbye. This product is designed to increase energy and support hydration while improving cognitive brain function without the jitters.

Users will experience increased focus and mental clarity while in the field, and will not experience the dreaded “crash”. Users will not experience the jitters, so this product is perfect for holding a steady aim on your target, or casting to the fish of a lifetime. This is also the perfect gift for those looking to get in shape for their New Year’s resolution. ($49)

QALO Wedding Ring

A lot of hunters and fishermen take their wedding band off when on the boat or in the woods to avoid injury or losing the ring. The folks at QALO have designed a simple solution for this very thing. QALO is a lifestyle brand centered around commitment and functionality, and maker of the most popular silicone wedding band. QALO rings provide a safe, comfortable and functional alternative to traditional metal rings – and they fit any active lifestyle.

The brand aims to fuel a movement that embraces and shares the power of commitment to family. Through innovative products, an exemplary customer experience and bettering those around them, QALO aims to be the new symbol of commitment. ($19)

Wicked Hand Pruners

Everybody loves tools for Christmas, right? And tools designed for hunting are even better. Wicked Tree Gear came on the scene a few years back delivering the toughest hand saw on the market. They’ve since answered the demand for a hand pruner that was just as wicked tough.

Their new Wicked Tough Hand Pruner features an aluminum frame and ergonomic yellow rubber grip. It’s the perfect solution for quick snips along the trail, in the treestand, or anywhere else you want to clear branches and brush. They cut branches up to 1 inch in diameter and weighs only 9 ounces. They also feature a lifetime warranty. ($29)

Stealth Cam Triple Connection Card Reader

The Stealth Cam Triple Connection Card Reader just might be the smallest gift you can possibly give this Christmas, but the use your hunter will get out of this one will be huge.

This card reader allows you to view trail cam images on your Smartphone, or tablet. No more having to shuttle your cards back home to the computer. See what your trail camera captured right on the spot. Compatible card types: SD / SDHC / SDXC/ MMC/MMC 4.0 / Micro SD / micro SDHC / micro SDXC ($29)

Lacrosse 4XBurly Boots

Hunting boots are pretty much a standard when it comes to Christmas gift giving. Just make sure you give the good boots like the 4XBurly from Lacrosse. Whatever the terrain, the 4xBurly keeps you steady with its unique tread pattern and four layers of cushioning underfoot.

Stalk easy with our naturally scent-free premium rubber and a secure fit that hugs the ankle and locks the heel in place. High-performance insulation that keeps you warm in the snow and rain without weighing you down. The boots weigh 7 pounds and stand 18″ tall. ($140)

Can Cooker Jr.

Another gift that’ll get plenty of use at home, in hunting camp, or even the duck blind, is the Can Cooker Jr.

The CanCooker Jr. is the little brother to the Original CanCooker. Where an Original CanCooker is designed to feed many, the CanCooker Jr. is designed for a family supper. Built out of food grade anodized aluminum, the CanCooker Jr. can be heated on a number of heat sources, from campfires to bbq grills.

The high-temperature silicone gasket helps trap the steam that is released when the water is heated to the boiling point, cooking your food thoroughly and efficiently. Cooking with the steam will keep your meals tender and keep food from sticking the sides of your cooker. The CanCooker Jr. has a capacity of 2 gallons and feeds up to 8. ($59)

Best wishes to you and your family this Christmas from the crew at Bowhunting.com.