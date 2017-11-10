Small Buck Shaming: Quit Making Excuses for Shooting a Small Buck

by

Just flip on outdoor TV or check your social media and you’ll likely find a hunter dropping some sort of excuse about a buck he or she just killed.

“He’s not the buck I was wanting, but I guess he’ll do.”

“He’s not the biggest buck, but we’re finally on the board.”

“He’s not one of my hit-list bucks, but I couldn’t resist.”

Why is it that hunters are seemingly apologizing or making excuses for the bucks they just killed? Is it because just a few weeks ago they were committed to some “Hit List” buck? Is it going to hurt their repuatation of being some type of elite hunter? Or maybe it’s just their best attempt to cover up a case of ground shrinkage?

Either way, you shot it…don’t shame it. Don’t down play the young two-year-old that you just punched your tag on. No, he’s not huge. No, he’s not the giant you had trail cam photos of. But he evidently got your heart pounding and adrenaline pumping enough to make you pull the trigger. Why not celebrate the moment instead of feeling like you owe the social media world an excuse or apology for shooting a smaller buck?

Ground shrinkage got you again? No big deal. Who really cares? Just don’t go trying to cover it up by calling it a, “Cull Buck.” You shot it. Own it.

One of the latest stunts I’ve seen hunters using a lot lately is referring to the young 2-year-old buck they just killed as an, “Old Warrior,” on its way down. Seriously? How ’bout we call it what it is. You killed a young buck. That’s awesome! That is, until you begin to make excuses and seemingly apologize for it.

How Do You Let Go of Small Buck Shaming?

Just ask yourself, “What would Fred do?” That’s right! W.W.F.D

We need more guys like Fred Eichler. That sucker will shoot a year and a half old buck with his bow and celebrate like it’s the first deer of his career. No matter the age, and no matter the size, Fred Eichler truly loves the game. And he couldn’t care less what others think about the size of the bucks he kills.

Take the time this season to revisit your hunting roots. Remember the excitement that came with success in those early days. Regardless of the size, celebrate the hunt. God gave us the responsibility of having dominion over the critters we pursue. Don’t ever apologize or make excuses for the animals you take. Shoot what you want this season! No regrets.