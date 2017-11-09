Fourth Arrow Rex Arm [Video]

by

The guys at Fourth Arrow Camera Arms have answered the demand for better equipment when it comes to filming hunts. Their camera arms are the hottest thing going these days for outdoor TV production, as well as the guy that wants to self-film his hunts. But Fourth Arrow isn’t just for treestand hunters anymore. They now offer some really slick options for the ground blind hunter as well. Tools designed to help you maximize your ground blind video production. One tool in particular that changes the game when videoing from the ground blind is the Fourth Arrow Rex Arm. Here’s a closer look at the Rex Arm from Fourth Arrow.

The Rex Arm allows you the ability to film from the ground or in a blind with the same freedom of camera mobility that you have with your treestand camera arm. Ground blinds are great for self-filming hunts, but they can limit your camera’s visibility. Too often, the shooter can see the deer or turkey out the window of the blind, but the camera is blocked by the wall of the ground blind. But not anymore! Say goodbye to limited camera visibility and blind spots. The Rex Arm gives you the extra reach to make the shot happen.

The Rex Arm is a tripod arm that includes a tripod adapter and a ten inch aluminum arm designed for smooth, fluid movement when using a tripod. It mounts quickly and easily to your tripod. (Note: It will only work with tripods that accept different fluid head options and are 3/8 threaded.)

Setting up the Rex Arm is very fast. You simply remove your fluid head from your tripod legs, screw on the Rex base mount, and then slide the Rex Arm into place. You can then attach your fluid head directly to the Rex Arm.

Here’s a quick video showing how smooth the Rex Arm works…

The Rex Arm sells for $79. It’s a great investment in the quality of footage you’ll now be able to achieve. You can see the complete lineup of products from Fourth Arrow at www.fourtharrow.com