Karnage Crossbows: A New Brand From Bear Archery

Bear Archery introduces Karnage Crossbows, a new brand of fast, accurate, lethal weapons you can depend on. The Karnage brand is launching with two models, the Apocalypse and Apocalypse LS. These sleek, lethal weapons are forged with the white-tail hunter in mind and offer high-end performance under the most challenging of conditions.

“We are pleased to introduce the Karnage brand, featuring the Apocalypse and Apocalypse LS,” says Dave Parker, Bear Archery General Manager. “The market demanded an ultra-fast brand of crossbows at price points that are accessible to all consumers and we have delivered that with Karnage. Our crossbows are dependable, trustworthy, and can be used by the whole family, and at the same time, lethal and ready to hunt in any environment.”

Ready to Shoot Out of the Box

Ready to shoot out of the box, the Apocalypse fires at 370 feet per second and features an adjustable cheek piece and rear stock with 3″ of adjustments and five settings. The adjustable fore end grip is mounted on a Picatinny-style rail system for improved accuracy and comfort. The Apocalypse also offers dual-mount string recoil suppressor system to reduce noise and friction and an ambidextrous trigger with a dry fire inhibitor. The Apocalypse is available for $299.99 at retail.

Karnage Crossbows also introduces the Apocalypse LS, an upgrade in comfort and accessories. Finished in Kryptek Highlander camouflage, the Apocalypse LS fires at 370 feet per second and includes a 4×32 illuminated scope with 5-position rheostat light adjustments. The crossbow also includes a neoprene sling features quick detach spring-loaded pins. The Apocalypse LS is available for $379.99 exclusively through authorized dealers.

Each package includes a cocking rope, rail lube/string wax, a 4-bolt modular quiver, and three K20 Carbon bolts. Both crossbows are available now for purchase.

About Karnage Crossbows

Delivering top-of-the-line speed and extreme accuracy, Karnage Crossbows are forged with the whitetail hunter in mind. These crossbows offer aggressive power and performance under the most challenging of conditions on any continent. Karnage Crossbows is a division of Escalade Sports. For information on Karnage Crossbows, its products, brands, instruction manuals, retailers, warranty, replacement parts, or customer service, please call 1-800-694-9494 or visit www.karnagecrossbows.com.