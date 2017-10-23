G5 Deadmeat Broadhead Field Test and Review

by

G5 launched their first Broadhead with an all steel design in 2001 where they capitalized on a newly patented metal injection molding process with the Montec. Yes, it’s 16 years old and still a top selling broadhead. The popular T3 expandable broadhead joined the line up in 2010, and this year the T3 broadhead got some upgrades with the new expandable G5 Deadmeat 3-blade. G5 has been a reputable company since its inception producing… “great hunting tools that make you more effective in the field with the highest level of quality.” You may also know G5 as the maker of the popular Prime brand hunting bows.

This month, we take a closer look at the G5 Deadmeat broadhead…

Overview

The Deadmeat is a 3-blade 100% steel expandable rear deploying broadhead that expands on impact. The 3 blades are slightly exposed at the chisel tip despite the very compact design keeping them housed inside the ferrule. The cutting diameter is 1.5 inches. And even if, for some crazy reason, the blades didn’t deploy, they would still slice with the exterior angled blades. G5 says this broadhead design has been 3 years in the making which has some awesome additions from the T3 Broadhead. The T3 had a metal “spider lock” which was replaced by the blue Snaplock. A 3-pack of Deadmeat heads come with 1 practice tip and are selling for around $49.99. This broadhead looks like a stealth fighter jet and is one of the most compact heads on the market. It is available in 100 and 125 grain, along with a deep 6 100 grain option. There is also a crossbow package available as well.

The Deadmeat ferrule is actually a 2-piece ferrule which is pretty unique. The engineering behind this is that they could use a stronger steel on the front and a more ductile (flexible) steel for the back half. If you shot it into the ground or directly into the shoulder of an animal, the idea is that the impact wouldn’t bend or warp the broadhead.

Designed to be re-used, the blades are replaceable. A full 3-pack with 9 blades costs $19.99 and is pretty simple and frustration free to swap the blades from my experience. They slide into the ferrule slots with the ball and are secured by the Snaplock.

Specs

1-1/2 inch Cutting Diameter

Available in 100 and 125 grain and Deep 6 (100gr) with crossbow option as well

100% Grade “A” Steel, 320% Stronger Than Aluminum.

Easy to use Snaplock

No blade pre-deployment

Replacement blades and collars available

BMP practice tip included

Set Up

These broadheads came ready to shoot right out of the package, which I appreciate. The SnapLock blade retainer is bright blue and easy to spot around the shaft of the lower ferrule. It seems to keep the blades in place securely and no possibility of in-flight deployment.

The package also comes with 1 practice tip which they named the B.M.P. (Ballistics Match Point). Why more broadhead companies don’t offer an exact ballistics tip to practice without ruining expensive broadheads is beyond me, but hats off to G5 for making it happen. Don’t ever twist on broadheads the night before archery season and act surprised when you miss or wound an animal. It is worth shooting an actual broadhead to see where you are if you don’t have an exact match practice tip.

Shooting the B.M.P. is awesome. It has a low impact to the target, it is easy to remove with its rounded rear collar and it flies just the same as the Deadmeat broadhead so there really is no additional tuning. Additional B.M.P. points are available at around $22.00. You may think this is a little steep, but this is one broadhead that you could truly get comfortable with and use for a while. If so, you might as well shoot the B.M.P.s regularly.

Field Use / Test

My experience practicing with the B.M.P. and firing the Deadmeat into the target proved to me that it did match the ballistics and I could trust it coming out of the bow. Luckily for me, the first day of Kentucky’s archery season provided me and opening day shot at a nice doe and the Deadmeat lived up to its name.

Initial blood was good and continued all 70 yards to where she laid down. My shot was a little high and back at 30 yds but still had a pass through both lungs with my Mathews Halon 32 at 70 lbs. My 5-year-old son served as my tracking dog and we recovered her quickly.

Opinion

The standouts to me on this broadhead are the uniquely designed 2-part ferrule that is strong yet flexible. The ferrule is short which has less wind surface area the blades are tight to the ferrule which reduces planing and crosswind effects. Swapping out the blades was pretty simple and I didn’t feel like I was going to lose a finger. The Blade replacement kit comes with an additional broadhead wrench that aids in taking out the threaded back of the ferrule, unlocking the blades for removal. You can use an adjustable wrench as well if you desire.

See more from G5 at www.g5outdoors.com