Forgot Your Safety Harness: Hunt Anyway or Go Home?

Treestand accidents can happen quick. And they rarely come with a warning. When I think back over the stunts I’ve pulled while monkeying around high above the ground with a treestand, I have to thank God that I haven’t been seriously injured. I hunted for a lot of years without the use of a treestand harness. I was young, naive and pretty reckless when it came to treestand safety.

There have been times when I forgot my harness and was faced with the decision of hunting without it or going back home. It’s a tough call. We like to think we’ll be okay, just this once. Sadly, that’s when the trouble typically comes.

Now that I’m older, married, and have kids, I think a lot more about the importance of protecting myself when I step into the woods. I’ve got my favorite people in the world expecting me to come home at the end of the hunt.

The video below tells the story of a close call in the whitetail woods. It’s the story of how the odds often fall at the worst possible time when it comes to treestand safety.

Stay safe this season. Don’t take chances. Use your equipment and use it right so you can return home to your family at the end of the day.