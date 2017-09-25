Bowhunting Tennessee Deer On Opening Weekend

Despite the temperatures pushing 90 degrees, the Tennessee archery opener proved to be another great weekend to kick off the best days of the year. My family’s growing tradition of hunting together on opening morning found us scrambling around in a big shooting house overlooking a secluded food plot tucked in the timber. On last year’s opening morning, we saw several shooter bucks and my daughter killed a doe after passing on the bucks that were out of range. This year, however, things were different. The woods were dead. Nothing was on the move. We never saw a deer before having to leave mid-morning for a soccer game.
We made plans to try again on Sunday afternoon with a ground blind setup on a bean field. My 8-year-old boy, Easton, was up to bat for this sit. He’s killed a couple deer with a rifle but hadn’t had the opportunity to turn an arrow loose during archery season.
We drove in to locate the exact trail I figured the deer would be entering the field on. The boys picked it out right away. It was a solid trail that was obviously being used heavily for entry/exit to this portion of the field. We dumped out the ground blind, bows, chairs, tripods, and the Yeti and began to make our same-day ground blind set.
