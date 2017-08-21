2017 LAS Bowhunter’s Extravaganza Wrapped Up

by

The 2017 Lancaster Archery Bowhunter’s Extravaganza took place this past weekend in Lancaster, PA and several of our Bowhunting.com team members were there for all the action. We caught up with Bowhunting.com Brand Ambassador, Dwayne Jones, for a rundown on the weekend and here’s what he had to say…

We had the Bowhunt or Die booth set up for the two day event and met lots of fans of Bowhunting.com and the Bowhunt or Die web show. We ran a free hat promotion at the event as well. The first 40 people to come in to the store and mention Bowhunt or Die received a free hat.

This event is like nothing I ever seen before. Tons of people poured in over the two days. Lancaster Archery goes above and beyond to make sure they are adequately staffed for this event. No matter how many people are shopping, browsing, or having bows worked on, their wait time is 3-4 minutes max.

They have tons of deals on a lot of archery and bowhunting equipment. They also auction off new items from last year that have not sold. It is a good chance to buy a new bow, treestand or other items at a great price.

The amount of bows and treestands they sold over the weekend was phenomenal. When the on-floor inventory got low, they had staff bringing up more items to replenish what had been sold. It is an incredibly well run operation.

I had an opportunity to sit and talk with Rob Kaufhold, the owner of Lancaster Archery, for quite some time. After seeing his love for archery and how this company came into existence, it is easy to see why they have such a great reputation.

This was a great event, and we’re already looking forward to next year.

Check out Lancaster Archery for all your archery and bowhunting needs at www.lancasterarchery.com