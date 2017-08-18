Antelope Tags Punched

by

It didn’t take long for Todd Graf to shed first blood of the fall season when he ventured out to Wyoming with his son, Craig, in pursuit of antelope. The guys have been hunting with BHOD prostaffer, Dustin Decroo, of Big Horn Outfitters.

The first day found Todd sitting in a treestand for an unconventional approach to killing his antelope. He was set up overlooking an incredible trail leading in and out of the field. And while he had some encounters, and saw plenty of antelope, the treestand didn’t pay off.

The guys climbed into a ground blind on day two and wasted no time in dropping the string on the second day of the season.

Making the hunt even better, Todd’s son, Craig, stepped up to the trigger and did a little work on the local antelope with his TenPoint crossbow.

Be watching for more from this exciting hunt soon, right here at Bowhunting.com.