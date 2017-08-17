Scouting Whitetail Deer Part 2: Scouting Food Sources

by

Part 2 in our Scouting Whitetail Deer Series finds Josh Fletcher discussing the topic of scouting food sources. Like us, deer live and die by the groceries available to them. Find the right food sources and you’ll be on your way to more encounters with deer on the properties you hunt. Keep in mind that not all food sources are man-made agricultural fields or food plots. Often times deer will prefer natural forage such as acorns or locust pods at different times of the year.

Do you have the groceries to keep deer on your property during hunting season? Year-round? Find the preferred food sources available naturally to the deer on your land, and then see how and where you can create additional food sources to maximize deer holding ability.