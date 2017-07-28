The Truth Behind the Fort Campbell Roadkill Buck

by

Fort Campbell, the military base that straddles the Tennessee and Kentucky border, is no stranger to giant bucks. They grow them big in there. Sadly, one of the giant, warrior bucks of Fort Campbell met an early demise this week when he stepped into the road. It’s always sad to see one of these truly remarkable deer end up as roadkill, but it’s the harsh reality of trying to survive as they do.

To settle the story and clear all rumors that were flying around, officials at Fort Campbell released an official statement via their Facebook page. Here’s the report they shared…