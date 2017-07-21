A Closer Look at the NAP Spitfire

by

The NAP Spitfire has been a workhorse for longer than many of today’s bowhunters have even been hunting. It is a mechanical broadhead that has stood the test of time and continues to help hunters punch more deer tags season after season.

Justin Zarr and a few of our industry friends give us a closer look at the Spitfire family from NAP in the video below.

Check it out…

NAP Spitfire – A Proven Performer The New Archery Products Spitfire has been around for more than 20 years, and has proven itself as one of the most deadly broadheads on the planet! Let us know if you've ever used Spitfires and what your experiences were. Posted by Bowhunting.com on Tuesday, July 11, 2017

