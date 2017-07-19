Levi Morgan Leaves Nothing to Chance [Video]

Need a little archery motivation to help carry you through the off-season? Check out this new video from Levi Morgan and our friends at Mathews. Morgan is at the top of his game, but he won’t stop there. Whether on the line, or in a treestand, he leaves nothing to chance. His passion for archery and bowhunting is contagious. So if you need a little archery inspiration this week, here you go.
Check it out…
Levi Morgan is the most decorated archer of this century, and after winning his 7th IBO National Triple Crown Championship this past weekend, he's not showing any signs of slowing down."The only option is getting better" – Levi Morgan#mathews
Posted by Mathews Archery, Inc. on Tuesday, July 18, 2017
How do you get motivated for the hunt? Comment below and let us know.
Speak Your Mind