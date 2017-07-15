Easton Pro Shop Tool Kit

by

The ability to work on your own equipment, anywhere and anytime, just got a lot easier with Easton’s Archery Essentials Pro Shop Tool Kit. The 12-piece tool kit has everything you need to keep you on the range or in the woods when it comes to maintenance of your tournament or bowhunting gear. Here’s a closer look at Easton’s Archery Essentials Pro Shop Tool Kit.

The zippered Case Cube keeps things handy, allowing you to always have your tools ready to roll, whether you’re in hunting camp, on the range, or in the garage. The Case Cube features a peel-off hook and loop panel to attach to bow cases with fleece-lined interiors.

Inside the the Case Cube you’ll find: D-Loop pliers, bow square, small folding allen wrench set, extra large folding allen wrench set, arrow prep tool kit, nock installation and removal tool, wedge arrow puller, bowstring wax, serving thread, D-Loop rope, and broadhead wrench.

Arrow Prep

More times than not, archers and bowhunters fail to properly prep their arrows before gluing inserts. The result is inserts, field points, and broadheads coming off in the target. Failure should not be an option when it comes to our gear. The 9-piece arrow prep tool allows you to clean your shafts and remove any saw-dust prior to applying adhesives. It’s a simple step, but one that really needs to happen for best results.

Nock Install and Removal Tool

Installing, tuning and tweaking your nocks is quick and simple with this handy little tool. It fits a variety of different nocks and eliminates the need for using your teeth or multi-tool for making adjustments. And what about those nocks that break off down in the arrow shaft? Have you ever tried to fish one of those out? It’s a real pain. But not with this removal tool. You can simply screw into the broken nock and pull free. This is a great little gadget.

D-Loop Pliers

Don’t let a broken D-Loop ruin your hunt or time on the range. Making the repair is quick and simple with this tool kit. In addition to the included D-Loop rope, the kit also features a really slick little pair of D-Loop pliers. to help you install or replace the perfect d-loop on your bowstring. The pliers have multiple uses, also serving as nock pliers, crimpers and more.

Other Essentials

Other essentials in this kit include: serving thread for string repair work, a broadhead wrench to keep you safe when adding/removing heads, bowstring wax to help increase the lifespan of your string, an arrow puller, and a bow square. And of course, no tool kit would be complete without several allen wrench sets. The allen wrench set is one tool you’ll use all the time – and nearly every time – when it comes to archery repair and adjustments. Don’t get caught without your allen wrench set.

You can certainly buy these different tools individually as you need them, but this all-in-one kit will save you 30% of what you’d spend buying the pieces individually.

The Archery Essentials Pro Shop Kit retails for $101.99 and can be found at www.eastonarchery.com.