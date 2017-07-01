How To Change A Bowfishing Nock

by

When your bowfishing equipment plays out on you in the heat of the action, you better know how to make a quick fix. And few things need replaced or repaired as often as your arrows and tips, with bowfishing nocks taking much of the abuse dished out. The replacement is quick and simple and really doesn’t require much in the way of tools.

Few people know bowfishing and bowfishing equipment like Mark Land of Muzzy Bowfishing. Check out the video below as Mark gives us a quick look at how to replace a bowfishing nock.

See more from Muzzy’s line of bowfishing gear at www.muzzy.com.