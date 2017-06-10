Bowhunting.com’s Annual Team Meeting

by

Bowhunting.com’s annual team meetings are going down this weekend at the Coon Creek Hunt Club near Huntley, Illinois. The annual meetings are designed to review highlights of the year from Bowhunting.com and the Bowhunt or Die Web Show. It’s also an opportunity for BHOD team members to connect with show sponsors, review new gear, and receive training on how they can make the #1 online bowhunting show even better.

One of the highlights of the event is the opportunity for the team to mix and mingle with show sponsors. It’s a great time to lay hands on new gear, Q&A with company reps, and hear what’s coming in the days ahead. Sponsors at this year’s event include: Pine Ridge Archery, ScentLok, NAP, Fourth Arrow, America’s Best Bowstrings, Vortex, HHA Sports, Mathews, Lancaster Archery, Tactacam, Lumenok, Stealth Cam and HME Products.

The annual team meetings also feature a time for BHOD prostaffers to be recognized for their production efforts throughout the last year. Team member, Tommy Alford, received the award for Top Hunt and Big Buck for his incredible encounter with the number one buck on his 2016 hit list.

A big thanks to all the sponsors of Bowhunting.com and the Bowhunt or Die Web Show. These companies continue to fuel the team’s passion for bowhunting critters across the country.