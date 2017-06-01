Texas Hog Hunting

by

Turkey season is wrapping up across most of the country, and the BHOD crew is wasting little time in looking to other options to stay in the hunt. Team member, Tyler Barron, recently did a little work on the Texas hogs in his part of the country.

Tyler used Heartland Wildlife End of the Trail attractant to keep the early-bird hogs in the area when they were showing up prior to the feeder going off. The tactic worked well and kept several larger boars at the sight long enough for a shot, even between corn feedings.

A big congrats to Tyler on his Texas hog!

Conditions: 70 degrees, slightly breezy, on and off rain.