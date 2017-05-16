Menu
Stealth Cam Captures Woman Narrowly Escaping Mountain Lion

May 16, 2017

The beauty of trail cameras is that they reveal what we missed, or the woulda/shoulda/coulda while we are away. But sometimes what could have been can be a pretty ugly situation. Our friends at Stealth Cam recently shared a sequence of photos from a family member’s house in Colorado. The images show the caretaker of the house stopping in to check on things while the owners were in Florida. The Stealth Cam images show the lady on camera  at 6:46pm, followed by an image of a mountain lion in the same spot, just three minutes later. Then it appears the woman opened the garage door and walks out of the garage just one minute after the lion was standing out front.

Check it out…

stealth cam lady at garage

The first picture shows the lady grabbing a key or access code to the house at 6:46pm.

stealth cam mountain lion at house

Just three minutes later, a mountain lion strolls through the same spot.

stealth cam mountain lion

Missed opportunity, or just bad timing?

stealth cam on garage

Unaware of nature’s ultimate predator just outside the door, the woman opens the garage door and comes back out.

So what do you think? Was this lion putting the sneak on this lady, or was it all just a matter of bad timing? Either way, I’m pretty sure she’ll be watching her back when she comes to check on the house in the days ahead.

