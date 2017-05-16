Stealth Cam Captures Woman Narrowly Escaping Mountain Lion

by

The beauty of trail cameras is that they reveal what we missed, or the woulda/shoulda/coulda while we are away. But sometimes what could have been can be a pretty ugly situation. Our friends at Stealth Cam recently shared a sequence of photos from a family member’s house in Colorado. The images show the caretaker of the house stopping in to check on things while the owners were in Florida. The Stealth Cam images show the lady on camera at 6:46pm, followed by an image of a mountain lion in the same spot, just three minutes later. Then it appears the woman opened the garage door and walks out of the garage just one minute after the lion was standing out front.

Check it out…

So what do you think? Was this lion putting the sneak on this lady, or was it all just a matter of bad timing? Either way, I’m pretty sure she’ll be watching her back when she comes to check on the house in the days ahead.

Comment below and let us know your thoughts.