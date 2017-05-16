How to Safely Cock & Uncock Your Crossbow

by

I’ll be honest, when I first started dabbling with crossbows I was scared to death of them. I just knew the whole cocking and uncocking process would surely be the death of me or my child as we shot one of these horizontal bows in the yard or while hunting deer and turkeys. However after a little bit of research and some practice I came to realize that there was a very safe and proper way to do things when it came to cocking and uncocking a crossbow. Now I’ve come to rely on crossbows as the perfect option to get my kids in the woods and hunting with me during archery season, and have also taken a shine to bringing it along on a few of my hunts as well.

The guys over at TenPoint Crossbows put together this quick crash course on how to safely cock and uncock your crossbow. So if you already own a crossbow or are thinking about picking one up for you or your family in the near future give it a look! It’s definitely worth your time.

Keep it safe this season! Be sure to always us use the safest methods for cocking and uncocking your particular crossbow setup. Have fun…shoot straight!