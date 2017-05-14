Should the Airbow Be Legal for Archery Season?

by

By now you’ve probably heard all about the Benjamin Pioneer Airbow that was unleashed in 2016 as the “next big thing” in the world of hunting weapons. More than a year later many are still wondering if this new style of weapon will find it’s place in the hunting world as being valid for hunting big game? Some states have already okayed the concept for hunting, while others are fighting it with all they got.

The Pioneer Airbow from Benjamin is an all-new category of big game weapon featuring full length arrows and full weight broadheads, all driven by air. The Pioneer can be cocked with two fingers (and decocked just as easily), and fires 8 shots in the same amount of time it takes to fire three from a crossbow, all up to a blazing 450 FPS. The Airbow measures 33.5″ in length and 2″ wide.

Jim Shockey was one of the first big-name hunters to endorse the product. He even had the opportunity to put the Pioneer Airbow to test while hunting a buffalo in Texas.

“This little tiny thing is honestly gonna revolutionize hunting…archery, crossbow…its really, really fun!” says Jim Shockey.

Here’s the video of Shockey’s demo of the AirBow…

While some consider the Airbow just another cool toy, others are already pushing for it to be accepted as a viable weapon in the world of big game hunting. In fact, just last year, Pennsylvania state Rep. Marc Gergely, issued a notice indicating his plans to introduce a bill which would make airbows legal for hunting in Pennsylvania. The state currently does not allow air-powered devices for hunting.