by

Whether you’re just getting started in your quest to kill a turkey with a bow, or have been doing it for years, you’ll be hard pressed to find a more challenging critter to shoot than the wild turkey. A turkey’s vitals are tiny. Making matters worse, the super-small vitals are hidden by all the feathers. And the vitals seemingly shift depending on whether or not the bird is strutting. Like I said, they can be a very deceiving target. Here’s a closer look at turkey anatomy and proper arrow placement.

There’s been plenty of how-to’s on the subject of shooting turkeys with a bow, but few give as much insight as the video below. Check it out for a look at how and where to properly execute the shot on turkeys in a variety of positions.

So, how did you do in the variety of circumstances illustrated in the video? Would you have been right on the money, or missing by a mile? Be sure to take the time to practice and know without a doubt that you can place your arrow in the sweet spot on a turkey this spring. When you punch a tag on a turkey with a bow, you’ll know you’ve accomplished one of bowhunting’s greatest challenges.