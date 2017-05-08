by

I was in the ground blind the other day, waiting out a turkey, when I heard something sliding along the material of the blind. I looked down in the left corner of the blind to see a snake pop its head and first 6 inches of its body slither under the blind. The snake and I bowed up at the same time. I scrambled to find something to smack the sucker with but came up with nothing but a quiver full of arrows. I threw the quiver at the snake hoping to send him back out the way he came. Instead, he quickly slid completely inside the blind, slithered between my feet, and out the other side of the blind. I really don’t know what kind of snake it was. Probably just a Racer. It all happened so fast, proper ID wasn’t much of a priority. I thanked the Lord for it not being one of the bad boys, apologized for any un-Christian words I might have let fly and sat back down in my chair. I looked down at my Lacrosse rubber boots and got to thinking about the fact that snake encounters rarely happen when you’re ready for them. It seems I’m always caught off guard. And it seems to happen on those hunts when I thought to myself, “I probably won’t need snake boots today…”

Don’t get caught off guard this spring and summer as you trek through snake country. Make sure you have boots that’ll protect you when the trail leads past an encounter with a snake. Here’s a look at some of the best snake boots on the market today.

AeroHead Sport Snake Boot

In the early days, snake boots often got a bad rap for being uncomfortable, stiff, and not something you really want to wear for extended hikes in snake country. Times have certainly changed and more comfortable boots are now available. Companies like Lacrosse have made a diligent effort to make a more comfortable product when it comes to snake boots. It’s evident in their latest offering, the AeroHead Sport Snake Boot. These boots are proof that comfort and snakebite protection can co-exist. The AeroHead Sport completely changes what a rubber hunting boot can be by replacing the rubber shell with one made of extremely durable, lightweight and insulating polyurethane. This AeroForm polyurethane shell is made from the same stuff used to insulate refrigerators and freezers. That ought to tell you something! Designed for optimal fit and flexibility, the waterproof AeroHead Sport is built for ultimate comfort and will keep you light on your feet. Its Brush Tuff material stands up to unforgiving brush and briers while an abrasion resistant shin guard offers extra protection without added bulk. 4.8lbs per pair, height 16″, $200. www.lacrosse.com.

Danner Pronghorn Snake Boot

The Danner Pronghorn Snake Boot is a solid option, especially for those who prefer a leather boot. Countless hunters across the state of Texas have made these boots standard equipment for the warm weather hunting, scouting, and work that takes place in the snake-rich environment there. The Pronghorn snake boot features Gore-Tex waterproof protection from the weather and elements, as well as superior protection from snakes. The boots are a lace-up design, but also have a side zip for easy on and off. If you’re familiar with the Pronghorn hunting boot, you know they are some of the most comfortable boots on earth. The snake boot is no different. Non-insulated, height 17″, $310.

Irish Setter VaprTrek