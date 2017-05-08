I was in the ground blind the other day, waiting out a turkey, when I heard something sliding along the material of the blind. I looked down in the left corner of the blind to see a snake pop its head and first 6 inches of its body slither under the blind. The snake and I bowed up at the same time. I scrambled to find something to smack the sucker with but came up with nothing but a quiver full of arrows. I threw the quiver at the snake hoping to send him back out the way he came. Instead, he quickly slid completely inside the blind, slithered between my feet, and out the other side of the blind. I really don’t know what kind of snake it was. Probably just a Racer. It all happened so fast, proper ID wasn’t much of a priority. I thanked the Lord for it not being one of the bad boys, apologized for any un-Christian words I might have let fly and sat back down in my chair. I looked down at my Lacrosse rubber boots and got to thinking about the fact that snake encounters rarely happen when you’re ready for them. It seems I’m always caught off guard. And it seems to happen on those hunts when I thought to myself, “I probably won’t need snake boots today…”
Don’t get caught off guard this spring and summer as you trek through snake country. Make sure you have boots that’ll protect you when the trail leads past an encounter with a snake. Here’s a look at some of the best snake boots on the market today.
AeroHead Sport Snake Boot
In the early days, snake boots often got a bad rap for being uncomfortable, stiff, and not something you really want to wear for extended hikes in snake country.
Times have certainly changed and more comfortable boots are now available. Companies like Lacrosse have made a diligent effort to make a more comfortable product when it comes to snake boots. It’s evident in their latest offering, the AeroHead Sport Snake Boot. These boots are proof that comfort and snakebite protection can co-exist.
The AeroHead Sport completely changes what a rubber hunting boot can be by replacing the rubber shell with one made of extremely durable, lightweight and insulating polyurethane. This AeroForm polyurethane shell is made from the same stuff used to insulate refrigerators and freezers. That ought to tell you something! Designed for optimal fit and flexibility, the waterproof AeroHead Sport is built for ultimate comfort and will keep you light on your feet. Its Brush Tuff material stands up to unforgiving brush and briers while an abrasion resistant shin guard offers extra protection without added bulk. 4.8lbs per pair, height 16″, $200.
Danner Pronghorn Snake Boot
Irish Setter VaprTrek
The VaprTrek boots from Irish Setter are a ruggedly built boot with great looks and quality snake-proof protection built right in. The boots feature RPM technology, a breakthrough composite sole material that significantly reduces the weight of the boot. This makes the VaprTrek 40% lighter than traditional big game boots. These boots were also designed to give you an athletic feel for better balance and maneuverabilty. The boots also feature ScentBan technology and UltraDry Waterproof technology to battle the elements. 3.63 lbs, height 17″, $194
Rocky Lynx Snake Boot
The Rocky Lynx Snake Boot is another great option with comfort and snake protection built in from the ground up.
These boots were designed with an upper featuring Cordura fabric that is covered in Mossy Oak Break-Up camo. This fabric is rugged, yet lightweight. The toe and heel offer abrasion protection.
Rocky Waterproof protection also keeps you dry when the trail gets swampy. The company is so confident in this that is says that dry feet and legs are guaranteed.
The boots are a lace-up design, but also have a side zipper that allows you to get them on and off easily.
Comfort comes from the Terra Suspension polyurethane footbed that also absorbs shock. An EVA midsole is impact-absorbing, compression molded, and extremely durable. The rubber Lynx outsole is great for all terrains. Height 16″. $159.99
Snake Boots for Kids
It’s really exciting to see a company keeping the kids protected from snakes with boots tailored just for the little hunters. The Lacrosse Venom is a great snake boot and is sized for kids with options ranging from sizes 1-6. The Venom features Lacrosses’s ultra flexible Snake Guard protection system. The boots lace from the toe up with a scent suppressing material and 100% waterproof liner. You can hunt with confidence knowing that your little hunter is safe and secure with these snake boots. 3 lbs. per pair, height 12″, $130.
Give these boots a look this season as you shop for snake-proof protection for the hunters in your family. You’ll find that snake boots give you peace of mind, allowing you to focus on the hunt and enjoy your time in the outdoors, even when stepping into snake country.
Comments
My snake boots are LaCrosse! Nice fit and comfortable. Water proof up to a certain level (😉).