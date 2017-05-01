Company Profile: Bowhunter Box Club

The only thing that could possibly be more exciting than bowhunting is receiving and testing new bowhunting gear. And when that bowhunting gear is delivered right to your doorstep each month, you’ll think you’ve died and gone to heaven. Now, one man is making that very thing happen for bowhunters across the country with Bowhunter Box Club.
Where Did The Idea for Bowhunter Box Club Come From?
“The desire to constantly tinker, the entrepreneurial mindset that I’ve always had and some amazing people I met through another hunting related venture, really got me to thinking,” said Feldt. “And after seeing many other subscription boxes, I knew that Bowhunters deserved their own.
So I decided that the Bowhunter Box Club would be a fun way that bowhunters could get a chance to test out new gear every month and at a value that you won’t find at a big box store.”
