Bear Attack: How Close is Too Close?

Apr 19, 2017 by 1 Comment

Bear season has come once again, and hunters are now hitting the hills in search of hunting’s most adrenaline-packed adventure of the year. Whether you’re hunting black bear, brown bear, or grizzlies, there is no other hunt on earth that compares to hunting bruins at eye level. It’s a critter that can kill you quicker than you can holler for help.

Would you be able to control your nerves enough to make the shot with a bear this close?

It’s a hunt that demands your utmost respect and attention. And when things go south in bear country, and a bear attack becomes reality, you’ll quickly see a separation of the men from the boys. The question arises each spring, how close is too close when it comes to a bear getting up in your business?

This video shows a couple hunters that kept their composure with a bear that got a little too tight while bowhunting.

How would you have handled this situation? Did they let the bear get too close? What would you choose, pepper spray or a gun when it comes to deterring bears when a charge ensues?

  1. Matt says:
    Apr 28, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    close call, tough critters. Not a bow kill.

