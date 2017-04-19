Bear Attack: How Close is Too Close?

by

Bear season has come once again, and hunters are now hitting the hills in search of hunting’s most adrenaline-packed adventure of the year. Whether you’re hunting black bear, brown bear, or grizzlies, there is no other hunt on earth that compares to hunting bruins at eye level. It’s a critter that can kill you quicker than you can holler for help.

It’s a hunt that demands your utmost respect and attention. And when things go south in bear country, and a bear attack becomes reality, you’ll quickly see a separation of the men from the boys. The question arises each spring, how close is too close when it comes to a bear getting up in your business?

This video shows a couple hunters that kept their composure with a bear that got a little too tight while bowhunting.

How would you have handled this situation? Did they let the bear get too close? What would you choose, pepper spray or a gun when it comes to deterring bears when a charge ensues?