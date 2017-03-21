5 Killer Turkey Calls for Spring Turkey Hunting

It’s hard to believe spring turkey season is already here once again. The warmer days and changing landscape are clear signs that one of the most glorious times of the year has come. No matter whether this is your first season to chase gobblers, or you’ve been doing it for decades, there’s a handful of new calls on the market that are sure to help tip the odds for success in your favor this season.
If you’re in the market for some new turkey toys, here’s a look at 5 killer turkey calls to consider adding to your bag of tricks this spring.
Primos Hensanity Pot Call
All pot calls sound the same, right? No, not exactly. Sure, there are plenty with cookie-cutter designs that sound just like the next guys’ call. But a great call stands out. For 2017, Primos brings a pot call designed to be customizable for a variety of sounds. The Hensanity Tone Control Pot Call was crafted and perfected with four controllable sound ports to make it easy for you to give those longbeards an infinite array of fresh, authentic tones and volumes every time out. Clucks, purrs, yelps, and more. It’s all doable with this sweet little call. $29.99
Zink Calls Wicked Series Box Call
You can usually count on the calls that come from Zink to sound about as realistic as they can get. And now, Zink Calls has teamed up with champion custom-call maker, Marlin Watkins, to create the traditional-style Wicked Series Turkey Box Call. The call features a mixture of poplar and blood wood that creates superior low tones for soft calling and long-range locating. The call creates a unique sound that allows you to produce a nasal front end to a raspy low end. The double-sided design allows you to sound like multiple birds as well. These calls have been hand-tuned and are ready to hunt right out of the package. $95.00
Flextone Ol’ Faithful Box Call
The Ol’ Faithful box call from Flextone is a slick little call with a great sound. It’s a mini boat paddle design so it’s sleek and slim and fits easily into your turkey vest or pack. It’s got a 2-sided design for sounding like multiple birds. The call delivers a very realistic sound with a high front end dropping off into excellent rasp on the back end. The call has a handcrafted eucalyptus base and lid tuned for the ultimate in realism. And it all comes at a price that is hard to beat. It’s a great call for run-n-gun hunting. $29.99
FOXPRO Spit-n-Spur Slate Call
The new Spit-n-Spur turkey call from FOXPRO gets the nod in 2017 for it’s quality and versatility. This call allows you to present nearly all the turkey sounds you could possibly want in the spring turkey woods. The 2-side design (slate on one side/glass on the other) easily handles a variety of turkey talk, from yelps, cutts, clucks, purrs, and more. It’s a great call when you need to get soft, as well as having the ability to crank out some serious volume. Sound quality, volume, and realism all come standard with this one. The call also features a one-piece hickory striker. $44.99
Knight & Hale Legend Series Mouth Calls
I grew up watching Harold Knight kill turkeys. He and a few other guys are true turkey hunting legends in my book. That’s why I was drawn to the new series of calls from Knight & Hale. The Legend Series unleashes Harold Knight’s best kept secrets on his 3 favorite turkey calls. These three Knight and Hale turkey calls have been kept for personal use, friends, and family for decades, and now they are available to the rest of the turkey hunting world. The series includes the Beard Trimmer, #7, and The Conservationist. $24.99
Make the most of your spring turkey season with some of the best new calls in the turkey woods. These 5 killer calls are just a handful of the new options on the market. Comment below and let us know what calls are your favorite when it comes to chasing gobblers in the spring. Have fun this spring, be safe, and be sure to send in your turkey trophy photos to Bowhunting.com.
Comments
Love the two sided design of the Flextone Ol’ Faithful Box Call so it can be used for multiple birds and obviously you can’t go wrong with the Knight & Hale Legend Series Mouth Calls they’re extremely popular up this way. Overall nice write up. I haven’t used any of the other calls so I can’t say much about em