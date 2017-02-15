In the early 2000's bowstring suppressors and hybrid-cam systems were introduced. They garnered popularity as years passed, and each company began offering its own rendition of these technologies. Surprisingly, those technologies are still strong in many of today’s bows. Now, though, carbon risers and shootable speed bows seem to be gaining popularity.

I know I’ve been pondering this since the early 2000's: How can they (bow manufacturers) make bows any better than this? Other than a dry year here and there, bows truly have come full circle since then. In fact, the differences between even a 2012 bow and a 2017 bow are, in many cases, monumental. What’s changed in the last five years? Well, limbs have gone from parallel to past parallel. Risers have better weight distribution. Cam systems have become more efficient. And perhaps the easiest to notice, bows now come in outstanding modern colors/finishes.

With so many options out there, narrowing down and choosing one bow can be perplexing. Below we outline what we feel are some of the best new bows for 2017, and discuss each one’s specs and features so you can choose for yourself.