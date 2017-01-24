by

Let me start by saying that what the guy in the following video does is a great way to get seriously injured, or killed. We certainly don’t recommend approaching a wild deer, much less “harassing” them for photo opps. But the video begs the question, is this a rutty buck or CWD victim?

It’s not uncommon for bucks experiencing the effects of the rut to display an abnormal tolerance for human interaction. Some of these bucks seemingly lose their mind. They show no fear of anyone, or anything. To that regard, this could be what’s going down in the video.

Check it out and see what you think. (The video does contain adult language.)

Or is this buck sick? Seriously, could the guy have really held on to a healthy whitetail buck? Surely a healthy buck of this size, and with that kind of headgear would have had his way with the goofball grabbing him by the antlers, right? The deer could very likely be struggling with the deadly effects of the deadly CWD disease.

What do you think? Was this buck simply jacked up from the rut, or was he battling CWD? Comment below and let us know what you think.