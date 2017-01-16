by

There wasn’t as much new bowfishing gear as we had hoped to find at this year’s ATA Show in Indy, but we did come across some really good stuff from the leaders in the industry. Here’s some of the new bowfishing gear for 2017 we found at the show.

GEN-X CUDA Bowfishing Kit

From the makers of the Genesis bow comes the new GEN-X CUDA bowfishing bow. The Progressive Let-Off Technology that made the Genesis famous, is now shaking things up in the bowfishing market. The CUDA is a bowfishing bow designed to give you an edge on the water. This kit comes equipped with a Zebco 808 Bowfisher reel, pre-spooled with 200-lb. line, a fiberglass arrow with safety slide, arrow rest, finger savers and a water camo pattern. With adjustable draw weights up to 40 lbs, the CUDA is ideal for snap shooting fish with ease.

The Zebco 808 has been a favorite among bowfishermen for as long as any reel on the market. The reel has now received a beefed up upgrade specifically for the rigors of bowfishing.

AMS Juice Bow

AMS introduced the new Juice bowfishing bow at this year’s show, and it seemed to gather plenty of attention by the bowfishing community. AMS partnered with Quest Archery on this one to bring a stout bow in a smaller package. The bow features a 15-50 pound draw weight, 17 1/2-30″ draw length, 29 1/4″ axle-to-axle, and brace height of 7 1/2″. The bow weighs just over 3 1/4 pounds and has 60% to 80% let-off.

AMS Water Moc

AMS also released a new take-down recurve bowfishing bow at the show with their new Water Moc bow. It comes in a simple, go-anywhere package that’s durable, affordable, and gets you on the water quick.

Fin-Finder BankRunner Bow

The guys at Fin-Finder also added a new recurve to the product line for 2017 with their new BankRunner take-down recurve bow. The bow breaks down fast for easy packing and is available in a variety of cool colors.

Oneida Phoenix Bow

Building on their reputation for offering the ultimate bowfishing bow, Oneida expands the line this year with their new Phoenix bow. The bow was built to meet the needs of both the bowfisherman, as well as the big game hunter. There’s a pile of new features on this one, but one thing you’ll immediately notice are the string suppressors, making this the quietest Oneida to ever hit the market.

Diamond Edge Sonar Bowfishing Bow

Built off the popular Edge series of bows, the Diamond Edge Sonar is a hard-hitting bowfishing option that is sure to do work on the water this summer. The Sonar package comes with everything you need to get started in the sport of bowfishing.

AMS Muck Buster

When the bowfishing action gets fast and furious and you find your arrow stuck in the mud, you can quickly burn up your fingers and/or reel trying to yank the arrow from the mud. But now, there’s a better way. The Muck Buster from AMS is a simple solution designed to aid the shooter in pulling the line from the mud or grass. No more cuts or burns on your fingers or hand. This is a great addition to the AMS product line.

Vicious Vision Eyewear

Few things can make or break a daytime bowfishing trip like eyewear. In fact, polarized sunglasses are a must during the day. I’ve been wearing Vicious Vision glasses the last couple years and have come to know them as the best of the best when it comes to sight-fishing performance, as well as fit. These glasses are truly hard to beat.

Fin-Finder Deepwater Bowfishing Bow Case

Fin-Finder has released their new Deepwater Bow Case designed specifically for bowfishing. Along with housing your bow, the case accommodates an arrow tube. In fact, the Hydro-Guard Arrow Tube is included free with the case. It has ample drainage and ventilation holes, and has a retriever reel bump-out allowing you to easily store your bow without having to remove your reel.

Cajun Winch Reel

The new Winch Reel from Cajun Archery has been beefed up to handle the use and abuse that comes with bowfishing day after day and night after night. It was designed for one-hand operation to keep things simple. It features solid aluminum mounting brackets and stainless hardware for trouble free use. You’ll also find 25 yards of 250lb. test, high-visibility white line loaded in this reel. The rugged aluminum frame was designed and built for durability and long life.

Lethal Cooler Reviver

Bowfishing is all fun and games until the end of the trip and you’ve got the smell of fish stink everywhere. This is particularly painful when it’s mixed in with your cooler and all the beverages you’ll be putting to your lips. I found a solution for this very thing at this year’s show. It’s the Cooler Reviver product from the guys at Lethal. Cooler Reviver is an excellent cleaner & deodorizer for coolers used for bowfishing, or hunting, camping, and other sports. It’s designed to eliminate odors from fish, meat, mildew, and wet storage. It’s safe on coolers used for food transport and leaves no fragrance contamination. The ultimate test will be whether it can knock down odor on the fish barrel!

Give these products a closer look this year as you begin to round up gear for your next bowfishing trip. Have fun, and be safe on the water.