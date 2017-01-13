2017 ATA Show Day 3

by

The last day of the 2017 ATA Show found the Bowhunting.com crew making the rounds to put the wraps on another great show. We’ve seen a lot of really good gear this week and we’re looking forward to bringing more of what we found in the days and weeks ahead with our Gear Roundup. Here’s a look at some of our stops on Day 3.

The Mathews booth was buzzing this week with the announcement of new team shooters, and tons of people wanting to get their hands on the 2017 Mathews bows. We’ve heard a lot of great feedback on the new ladies bow from Mathews. – the AVAIL. It’s the greatest shooting bow ever built for women. We heard this over and over again from every lady that stepped into the shooting lane.

I had the chance to catch up with friend, Doug Jordan, of Vicious Vision. This award-winning eyewear line gets a new look for 2017, and the options are seemingly endless. These sunglasses offer the best lenses in the business. I particularly like them because they offer several great options that fit my big head. I’ve worn these glasses for bowfishing the last two summers, and I can honestly say they are at the top of the food chain when it comes to performance and fit.

The guys at the Raxx booth had a really cool decorative bow hanger that is sure to be a perfect fit in any bowhunter’s mancave. The hanger is 20″x30″ and is made from 14GA steel. It is made in the USA and holds one bow horizontal, or two bows vertical. The hanger’s mounting holes are designed for 16″ on center.

Moon Stands gathered a lot of attention at the 2017 ATA Show with their new concept in treestand design. Their Half-Moon treestand offers a platform like no other. It’s pretty much like a catwalk around your tree. No more missed opportunities with deer behind your stand. The stand is rated for 300lbs. and weighs in at 41.5lbs. The platform spans 48 inches in width.

I stopped in and spent some time with Rob Shaw of Skull Hooker to check out the new Trophy Tree. If you’re not familiar with Skull Hooker, you really should check them out.

They are the best option on the market for displaying your European mounts in a classy design suitable for any home or mancave. They offer options for the smallest deer or antelope skulls with their Lil’ Hooker, and even larger elk skulls with their Big Hooker. They also offer the Table Hooker, allowing you to beautifully display your euro mount on a coffee table or other flat surface.

For 2017, Skull Hooker releases the Trophy Tree. It’s essentially a pole with endless options for mounting multiple skulls. It’s a really cool addition to the product line and helps you better utilize the space in your trophy room.

For 2017, WyndScent expands their product line with remote controlled scent dispersal options. You can now place scent where and when you want it. No more wasted scent products when they are not needed. When the moment arrives, hit the remote to release the scent you want. Pretty slick stuff.