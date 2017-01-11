ravin r15 crossbow

by

There’s a new crossbow hitting the shelves for 2017 that is really turning some heads. We had a chance to catch up with the guys at Ravin Crossbows to get a look at their new R15 crossbow. The company is one of the newest in the industry, having just released their first crossbow (R9) back in the fall of 2016.

The Ravin line features HeliCoil technology, setting a new standard in downrange accuracy. And their new R15 was designed to deliver even more velocity and shooting precision than ever before.

The R15 is zipping arrows through the chronograph at a full 425 feet per second. It hammers the target with 160 foot pounds of kinetic energy. The design of the R15 incorporates perfectly balanced cams, straight nock travel, and friction-free arrow delivery.

HeliCoil technology coils the cables away from both the top and bottom of the cams in helical grooves, allowing the cams to rotate nearly 340 degrees. Both cams remain perfectly level when drawing and shooting the crossbow.

The thing that caught my eye from the start was how slim this bow is. It measures just six inches axle-to-axle when fully drawn. This compact geometry gives the R15 rifle-like handling. It’s perfectly suited for the ground blind or tight quarters of the treestand. Be sure to check it out at www.ravincrossbows.com.

Specs for the R15 include: Speed /425 fps, Power-Stroke / 13″, KE / 160.5 ft. lbs., Axle-to-Axle / 6″ cocked, Axle-to-Axle / 10.5″ un-cocked, Total Length / 34.5″, Physical Weight / 6.9 lbs.