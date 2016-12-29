by

Winter has finally come ushering in the final days of hunting season. There’s plenty of late season opportunities to be had if you’ve still got a tag in your pocket. Just be sure you’ve got the right hunting apparel as you make those bone-chilling sits around food sources. Here’s a look at some of the best late season hunting apparel out there to help you get the job done at the end of the game.

ScentLok Cold Blooded Jacket and Pant

This 3-in-1 system is really slick. I loved this jacket the first time I pulled it on. There’s only a handful of jackets warm enough for the late season that still allow you the freedom of movement to draw a bow. This is one of them. The Cold Blooded jacket system features a dual-layer design with a zip-out internal fleece vest to help maximize warmth while a durable, waterproof and windproof outer shell keeps out everything Mother Nature can throw at you. The combination of being able to battle brutal weather conditions and getting closer than ever before with the help of Carbon Alloy technology, is a one-two punch that takes you to a new level and makes you proven deadly.

The Cold Blooded pant will surprise you. I was concerned with them when I first tried them because they are not big and bulky. They almost feel too thin for cold weather hunting. But after sitting in 15 degree weather for several hunts with them, I quickly became a believer. I also like the tapered leg design for tucking my pants down into my Lacrosse boots. Something I typically can’t do with most late season pants.

Features of the Cold Blooded pant include:

Elastic & adjustable side waist buckles for custom fit

Gripper waist helps keep clothing secure

Seven pocket design for carrying essentials (2 front hip, 2 cargo, 2 zip on cargos, & 1 back hip)

Inner thigh gusset for flexibility

Articulated knees for mobility

See more at www.scentlok.com

Browning Hell’s Canyon Parka and Bib

The Browning Hell’s Canyon Parka and Bib are another setup that also features incredible comfort without the bulk.

The parka is right at home in the treestand, as well as the duck blind. It’s a great top layer option that is bullet proof, yet allows you to easily draw your bow. The reversible zip-out liner features PrimaLoft insulation that ensures maximum warmth with minimum weight.

The Primaloft Bib is a winner in the late season, no doubt. I questioned the guys at Browning on how the pants pull off such warmth despite being so lightweight. “The beauty of today’s technology and premium insulations, like Primaloft, mean we’re getting the same insulation value with lighter and less bulky material,” says Rafe Nielsen of Browning. “Gone are the days where heavy means warm.”

Features of the Parka system include:

Quiet Pre-Vent shell fabric is waterproof, windproof and breathable

All seams are taped for 100% waterproof protection

Mesh lining in upper body and taffeta in lower body and sleeves

Detachable hood is fully adjustable for complete protection from the elements

All external pocket zippers have garages or pocket flaps to prevent water entry

Two large, easily accessible chest pockets with zipper closures

Two large bellow pockets with zipper closures

Internal zippered security pocket for valuables

Underarm gussets provide unrestricted arm movement

Full-length YKK AquaGuard front closure with laminated internal zipper flap to prevent water entry

www.browning.com

Sitka Gear Incinerator Jacket and Bib

Sitka refers to this one as a virtual walking sleeping bag that’s 100% waterproof. It’s called the Incinerator. That ought to tell you something. It was designed to fit your body without layering over bulky fabrics. The articulated patterning and minimal bulk give you freedom to move while keeping clear of your bowstring. The system features Primaloft to give you warmth without the weight. It was also the first jacket with a waterproof safety harness pass-through port. A nice feature for treestand hunters.

The 3-layer GORE-TEX membrane is wrapped with a perceptibly quiet, lightly brushed face fabric, internal cuffs seal off heat leakage, and a YKK waterproof front zipper that’ll help you stay dry. Perfectly placed pockets for your hands, gear, and even a grunt tube, make life much cozier when in the whitetail woods in the late season.

The Incinerator Bib is the company’s warmest whitetail bottom. Protected by GORE-TEX and insulated with 6.8 ounces of PrimaLoft Silver Down Blend. Waterproof side zips make for easy on and off, and offer ventilation since walking in this suit can lead to rapid overheating. An array of strategically placed cargo, chest, and hip pockets keep the essentials at the ready, while elastic urethane suspenders maintain the correct altitude.

www.sitkagear.com

NOMAD Dunn Primaloft Jacket & Pant

The NOMAD Dunn Primaloft Jacket is built and insulated for the late season. It is a windproof/water resistant hooded top that utilizes zoned Primaloft. It’s unique construction gives hunters just the right fill to quietly protect the hunter where they need it most. For example, each area of the jacket has specialized weight fill: 130gsm weight in the body for maximum warmth, and 80gsm in the sleeves and hood for the best in mobility. Other features include: SilverZ Scent Suppression System, classic fleece insert at articulated 3 piece hood to maintain audio clarity, shoulder and side stretch windproof/water resistant fleece panels for extra mobility, and a safety harness port.

The NOMAD Dunn Primaloft Pant are some of the comfiest hunting britches you’ll ever put on. They utilize 100gsm Primaloft throughout for superior warmth on the ugliest days. The pant also features the SilverZ Scent Suppression System, stretch windproof / water resistant fleece at critical points for mobility. For those of us that like to eat too much, the Auto-Adjust Elastic Waist is a game changer in comfort. They also have removable adjustable bibs, secure welded zip rear and cargo pockets, crescent cuff to keep heel unhindered, gusseted crotch, as well as articulated knees for extra mobility.

www.nomadoutdoor.com

Don’t let inadequate gear and hunting apparel keep you out of the woods in the late season. Finish strong with some of the best gear in the business. Be sure to comment below, and let us know what hunting apparel you like, use, and recommend for the late season.