What Happened to This Buck’s Legs?

Wild deer face more adversity than we can possibly imagine in their quest to survive throughout the year. Disease, predators, harsh weather, and physical illness are just a few of the odds stacked against them. But have you ever seen anything like this? This buck was literally walking around on bare bone on his back legs.
This buck had no back hooves. He was walking on boney nubs. Looks pretty painful, huh? The hunter that killed this deer has received his fair share of criticism from animal rights advocates, no doubt, but as ethical hunters, we know this hunter did the right thing in putting down an animal that was in such a pitiful situation.
Survival of the fittest is played out in nature every day. Sometimes what we see and experience is breathtaking, while other times it’s simply sad.
What do you think happened to this deer? Comment below, and let us know.
Comments
I read once that blue tongue causes deformation of the hooves. I have never heard or read of them falling off, I would guess this is a birth defect or the animal was entangled in some sort of wire from a fence and pulled itself free, casing to loose the rear hooves. Pretty interesting though, goes to show how tough these animals really are.
I would have put this deer down also.Let`s put those people in the deer`s place.
Possibly ran over by a hay mower when he was a fawn.
Caught his hind legs in a fence when jumping it.
Very possible. Was thinking about something similar recently.
He didn’t get his legs in a fence it’s a desease hoof Rot lot deer been getting it all you folks saying it’s from bobwire it’s not gesh pay attention the flesh is mostly healed it hoof rot yes hunter did the right thing then you have blue tongue just as bad
frost bite
Yep frost bite. Took a mule deer who’s ears were half gone from frost bite
There was a small buck shot in nh last year that both front legs were broke above the wrists and it was walking on bone just like this hunter shot him to spare him more pain
Our guess with that one And one above is bounded into a hole or a fence injury
I’m sure that he had a disease called foot rot!!
The name is telling you that it rots away the animals foot
I have seeing several deer suffer from this and it is very painful it starts when the deer hoof gets infected when mud and dirt makes it in the hoof is a very cummun disease among deer I’m a ranch manager and I have had about 3 does and one buck died from this disease this year alone of course it’s been a very wet year here in Texas and that causes it!! Also there’s an other disease called ehd caused by a fly and it coul probably cause that foot rot too ehd causes the deer joints to be In pain and that’s why you see them limping somethimes!! This diseases are treatable but you got to catch hem early when you see first signs of disease and treat animal whit antibiotics could help of course a wild animal such as white tailed its better to put down in my opinion and not everyone agrees but if you see an animal suffering this much it’s better of dead !! Now if you can catch it and treat doit but there’s still a 50/50 chance he dies anyways I think this deer in the picture most had a very good immune system because any other animal would probably die before getting to this point!! Well that’s my opinion hopefully it helps some of you guys if y’all ever came across any of these symptoms!!
Most likely barbed wire fence but since it is nubs it could very well be from a trappers jaws of death trap…deer are one of toughest survivors in a bad situation as they can go into hiding weeks at a time without food as they heal their wounds…
I’ve seen it before, a deer that was hit by a car walking around on front nubs with the bone sticking out just like that and the skin and meat all infected and ground with dirt meaning its been that way for a while. The only right thing to DO is to put it down. A friend of mine also has shot a dear with an arrow through its neck where the skin had started to grow around it. Strong little bastards.
That is amazing and s testament to the resilience of whitetail deer! The hunter did the respectful and humane thing by harvesting this animal. Great to see stories like this!
Poor thing i am amazed it was still alive and getting around.
Ethical Hunters?
ethical hunters look to kill the weak and the sick much like Darwin’s evolution theory.
You promote the killing of the biggest, fittest animals because of your desire to hang a set of antlers up on a wall, hence your repeated statements of a “trophy” animal
The largest animals should be allowed to live & pass on their genetics – there’s a reason they are so big, strong & diminant
while, no doubt, you kill animals and use every part of the animal which we have a moral obligation to do, your statement of “Ethical hunting” is wrong
You are correct. However, the people whom are saying ethical hunting are referring to the people who put down the sick and injured animals to end their misery and suffering. It is true that killing the largest and strongest animals does decrease the chance of having them in the future, but you still have to realize that some people depend on this factor to survive. I have mixed feeling about your comment, and thought that you should be a little more open minded about hunting animals, as the current white tail (and white tail deer alone) population is over 15,000,000
Good day!
I think getting hung up in a fence is the most likely scenario. Probably happened recently, not as a fawn. If you look at the close up picture it appears to be right at the joint, also there is still raw flesh exposed. Plus had this buck been hobbling around on bare bone for very long there would be more wear and tear on the ends. He’s lucky to have made it so long to be harvested by a hunter and not taken down by coyotes.
Ethical hunters are those who never take a shot unless sure it’s a kill shot. They don’t look to maul or injure but with respect and gratitude feed their families. Many would die if not not thinned out and it has nothing to do with trophy for the majority.
It’s not like shooting fish in a barrel they are hard to find and rare to kill. We honor their lives during harvest. Don’t judge unless you are willing to be judged.
Wouldn’t another predator have gotten that deer earlier than the human hunter did if there were more of them (predators) ? I’m an animal right activist but believe in hunting and definatly preventing suffering if need be… thats something for other animal lovers to think about- maybe it would have not suffered at all if humans hadn’t been eradicating wolves and bears for the last few centuries. That’s my two cents thanks for the new disturbing thing to think about this morning
without a doubt the elusive tree frog is the culprit… I’ve documented this on 2 occasions in the last 3 years. what
This is a remarkable pathology! Is there any indication of how long this animal was walking on those bare bones? How much wear and tear is evident on the surface that made contact with the ground? Are there any good close-up photos of this?