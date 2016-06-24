Teen Gets Revenge on Fawn Killin’ Coyote

by

They say revenge can be sweet. And when it’s revenge on a predator in the wild, it seems to be all the sweeter.

Bowhunting.com friend, Shane Cloonan, pulled off such revenge recently at his home farm.

The story will likely make you smile when you picture it all going down.

Shane shares the story of his revenge on a fawn-killin’ coyote in his own words…

It was 10 A.M. on May 29th and I was headed out to the store. As I was leaving, I saw a coyote run across our driveway with something in its mouth. It was far away so I couldn’t tell exactly what it was. I assumed it was a rabbit or something. I tried to get a better look, but by that time he was long gone.

After returning home from the store, I saw the coyote again walking down our fence line, not far from one of my tree stands. He was about 400 yards from where he was earlier that morning. I went inside and got my .22 and then walked quietly to where I saw him last. I heard a couple barks so I continued down the fence line. As I looked through the thick brush, there was a doe standing 5-yards from me and she would not budge. I was now beginning to realize what had happened.

I walked a bit further and saw the spotted fawn laying dead in the brush. A few steps further and the coyote jumped up from the brush and I shot him in the neck. He ran about 20 yards and died. I then picked up both the fawn and the coyote. I noticed the fawn had just a few small puncture wounds in its throat. I felt bad, as the fawn was no longer than my forearm. I ended up burying the fawn on our property.

What about you? Have you had a crazy encounter with a coyote locked down on a fresh kill? Comment below and share your story.