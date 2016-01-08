Best Ground Blinds For 2016

by

Here’s a look at 8 great ground blinds we came across this week at the ATA show. They are deadly options for hunters wanting to ground-pound turkeys in the spring or deer in the fall.

Barronett Pentagon

The Pentagon is Barronett’s all-new five-sided hub blind. Perfect for family outings or camera crews, the Pentagon features an expansive 41.5-square-foot interior to keep groups comfortable. Its shape alone creates 70 percent more room than conventional blinds. The durable framework features stiffer rods and stronger hubs to support the blind. Panoramic windows provide maximum visibility, and the vertical length of the corner windows is ideal for shooters short and tall. The Pentagon weighs 20 pounds and features a 72-inch height. Backwoods Camo adds the finishing touch. http://www.barronettblinds.com/

Muddy Portable Bale Blind

Muddy’s original Bale Blind is a popular choice, and it’s now available in a portable version. The Portable Bale Blind features the same great construction – powder-coated steel with black-backed, water-resistant denier fabric and burlap – but offers mobile-friendly specs. For example, it weighs only 54 pounds. That’s 36 pounds lighter than the original Bale Blind. Plus, it offers a narrower base, which fits nicely in pick-up truck beds. The bale-colored window flaps can be reversed to black so game become accustomed to the dark shooting ports while you’re not hunting. Now, you can go after whitetails in wide-open fields, because a bale is far less conspicuous than a dark, camo-colored pop-up blind. http://www.gomuddy.com/

Browning Phantom X

Browning’s Phantom X hub-style blind now includes an LED light for 2016 to complement its outstanding features. Brush loops help hunters hide the blind more effectively with natural brush and vegetation. Four gear pockets streamline accessory organization, and a custom carry bag with padded shoulder straps makes transportation easy. Silent-Track windows simplify window management and create an array of shooting options. A ground skirt contains scent and blocks out light. Roomy dimensions and a bow hanger combine to finish out the high-quality blind. http://www.alpsbrands.com/

Ameristep Warlock

Ameristep is a frontrunner in ground blind technology, and the all new Warlock is the cat’s meow for bowhunters. Roomy dimensions include an 82-inch shooting width and 72-inch height to accommodate bowhunters large and small. Kryptek Highlander camo melts the Warlock into its surroundings, and a special NS3 carbon-enhanced fabric with ShadowGuard coating moderates scent, noise and sheen. The Warlock incorporates unique vertical shooting windows, which are ideal for bowhunting. Shoot-through mesh with gun ports adds versatility, and included backpack, stakes and tie-down rope complete the ensemble. http://www.ameristep.com/

Redneck Silent Stalker 360 Soft-Side

Buck Commander-approved Silent Stalker 360 Soft-Side Blinds from Redneck are spacious and feature specs far more portable than most semi-permanent hunting blinds. The Soft-Side Blinds are available in standard camo and Ghillie options. Both models offer 360-degree shooting coverage. The jet-black interior hides movements so you can draw your bow undetected. Soft-Side Blinds can be used on the ground, but are also compatible with Redneck’s new 6-foot blind stand. Expansive dimensions make them perfect for couples and large hunters, or for mentoring youth. http://www.redneckblinds.com/

Kryptek 5-Hub

Kyptek’s 5-Hub pop-up blind offers the power of effective concealment with Kryptek Highlander camo in a high-quality frame designed for serious bowhunters. The blind is scent-containing and UV-resistant. A 600D poly shell fabric resists water to keep bowhunters cozy through grueling conditions. A PU coated black interior hides movement so bowhunters can draw undetected. Stakes tie-down straps and a carrying bag are included. An easy entry, full-access door provides stealthy entries and exits, and roomy dimensions comfortably accommodate two people. http://www.kryptek.com/

Rhino Blinds

Rhino Blinds are tried-and-true bowhunter favorites, featuring hub-style deployment with tight fabric that virtually eliminates wind flap. Windows are functional and offer full shooting coverage. Rhino Blinds have been offered in Predator Deception for years, and are now available in three Mossy Oak patterns. This gives hunters all across the country a camo pattern that blends with their local terrain. Easy set-up and take-down make Rhino Blinds a solid choice for any serious hunter. http://www.rhinoblinds.com/

Primos Club XL

Primos Hunting now offers its Club XL in Mossy Oak Break-Up Country. Building off the ultra-effective five-hub design, the Club XL deploys and collapses within seconds for the mobility it takes to be successful. Max-View window openings deliver, well, a maximum view. The club XL weighs only 17 pounds, and includes a backpack-style carrying bag. Measuring 73 inches high and 77 inches wide, the Club XL is designed with tall hunters in mind. Primos’ proprietary DuraMatte fabric reduces shine and withstands brutal weather, and hook windows operate silently. http://www.primos.com/