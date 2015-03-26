by

Little boys and slingshots are one of the greatest combinations on God’s green earth. I typically put slingshots in the same category as a fishing pole. Every little boy ought to have the opportunity to dabble with one before the age of 10. I’m pretty sure I remember slingshots being standard equipment for me and the boys in my neighborhood as a child. Birds, squirrels, or the neighbor’s house cat…no critter was safe when we were on the prowl with our slingshots. Sadly, as more kids stay parked on the couch in front of the TV, a generation is coming up without the blessing of outdoor adventure with a slingshot. But a new day has dawned in the world of slingshots. A new generation of slingshots are now on the market offering killer toys for bigger boys that still like to hunt and play with one of the coolest weapons ever created.

I was recently introduced to two high-performance slingshots. Both slingshots have moved well beyond the concept of a toy. In fact, they are deadly weapons. They are more than capable of hunting small game, big game, and even fish. So let’s take a closer look at two of the slingshots that are creating quite a buzz these days…the Survival Slingshot and the Bad Ass Slingshot.

Survival Slingshot

As the name implies, the Survival Slingshot is perfectly suited for tough times and desperate situations. A survival kit should be standard equipment for every outdoor enthusiast, and this slingshot actually has a survival kit built right in to the handle! In fact, the water tight hollow handle can hold over eight cubic inches of survival items, and the end cap even has a compass built in. I really like the design and superb construction of this unit. It’s a take-anywhere tool, no doubt. It folds down to a nice and tight package that’s easy to stash in your pack or oversized pocket. The inventor of the patented Survival Slingshot is an aerospace engineer who applied modern aerospace engineering and manufacturing methods and software to develop a radical new design for survival. Inspired by the highly successful AR-15 assault rifle, the Survival Slingshot has three mounting points and an integrated rail system to add accessories like laser sights, tactical lights, and even arrows rests. The high powered design of the survival slingshot make it tough enough to take down birds, small game, and even deer.

See more at www.survivalslinghot.com

Bad Ass Slingshots

I had the opportunity to meet Sam and Melissa from Bad Ass Slingshots back in January at the ATA Show in Indy. After hearing the low-down on this unique weapon at their booth, I made my way over to the demo range to see it in action. After watching first-time shooters repeatedly zip arrows into the kill zone of the deer target, I jumped in line to try it for myself. I’ll be honest, snapping a release aid on to a slingshot felt a little awkward at first. But then I shot it, and all doubts were gone. I was pretty impressed with how quickly this slingshot would launch an arrow. It’s rated at 218 fps max, but average speeds are in the 175-190 fps range. The slingshot is perfectly suited for the whole family with fully adjustable draw weights. The Hunter Slingbow model comes standard set at approximately 35-45lb draw weight. One of the slickest features this company offers is a Bowfisher Package for those who like to hit the water in search of rough fish with their bow…or in this case, a slingshot. The Bowfisher Package can be shot right or left handed and accepts a full size arrow. The Bowfisher is drilled and tapped to accept a reel seat or bracket for bottle-style reels. The Bowfisher comes standard with an approximate 40lb draw weight.

Check it out at www.baslingshots.com