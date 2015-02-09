The 10 Best Treestand Snacks

by

Food and sitting in a tree for hours amounting well into the triple digits each fall each fall are two things I’m all too familiar with. Rather than reliving the close calls and failed encounters of the past year I like to use the off season to reflect on the happier moments spent in stand. The smell of a crisp autumn morning; the sound of turkeys flying off the roost; the great mid-season Fantasy Football pick-ups; and of course the many delicious snacks enjoyed whilst pondering the mysteries of life (and whitetails).

Which leads me to the very important subject of today’s ramblings; Treestand Snacks. While we all have our favorite treats to fuel those long hours in the field there’s no doubt that some of these tasty morsels are simply better suited for this particular task. So today we look at the pros and cons of the top 10 treestand foods.

10. Little Debbie Snacks

There is little to argue over when it comes to the goodness of Little Debbie’s tasty offerings. No matter what your sweet tooth craves Mrs. D has you covered. And while these perennial favorites may hold up great in your pantry, or in your hard-side Transformers lunch box from 3rd grade, they are no match for the rigors of the hunting pack. My love for Zebra Cakes may be second only to my love for bowhunting but there are few things worse than picking the pieces of your shattered dessert out of the wrapper on a cold October afternoon.

9. Halloween Candy

As a child Halloween was always one of my favorite days of the year. Upon my triumphant return home with a pillow case weighed down with my spoils I would be greeted by my father, fresh in from an afternoon hunt, who would proceed to raid my goodies like some camo-clad pirate. It wasn’t until I reached adulthood and began favoring time in a tree over time in a costume that I began to understand his fiendish desires. The plunder of a successful Halloween certainly makes for some fine tree stand snacks although the amount of candy required to sooth your hunger often takes too much movement, and requires too much unwrapping, to rank these bite-sized sweets higher than #9.

8. PBJ

The revered peanut butter and jelly sandwich has long been a staple of all those who eat on the go. Whether you’re working the job site or perched 20 feet up a tree the PBJ is a formidable refreshment. However much like the Little Debbie this tender treat can easily be crushed by the weight of whatever gear you carry into the woods with you. When your afternoon treat becomes little more than a mangled ball of sticky dough it can be a tough pill to swallow. Especially without a cold glass of milk on hand.

7. Trail Mix

For over 100 years active outdoorsmen have relied on trail mix to get them through the day. Made from a combination of nuts, dried fruits, and sometimes chocolates it’s a great option for keeping your energy up without taking in too many calories. The downside of this sweet and salty treat can be the difficulty of removing it from the package in a manner that doesn’t spill it all over the forest floor under your stand and doesn’t make a lot of noise or require a lot of movement. Trail mix is one of my favorite snacks for blind hunting or to take along on a scouting/shed hunting trip but loses some of it’s luster when it comes to the tree stand.

6. Pop Tarts

At one point in my hunting career Pop Tarts were the primary staple of my treestand diet. Alternating between cherry and strawberry I consumed enough of these breakfast pastries to feed a small legion of hunters. While they served me well in their time I eventually became increasingly distraught with their fragile nature. More than a few times I found myself pouring the remains of my shattered tart into my mouth as if I were pouring fuel down a metallic funnel. Speaking of which, does anyone else think the aluminum wrapper on Pop Tarts is quite possibly the single loudest wrapper in the history of food?

5. Venison Jerky

I’ve yet to decide whether eating venison while on the prowl for your next target is simply fitting or some sort of sad irony. Kind of like the guy who wears the t-shirt of the band he’s going to see. (Any PCU fans out there?) Regardless of your feelings on the matter there’s little questioning the nutritional value of venison jerky nor it’s packability and eatability. For all intents and purposes it may be the perfect tree stand food. However due to it’s sometimes pungent odor and saltiness which can cause you to use up your water supply prematurely it slides down the list a few notches.

4. Fruit Pouches

A relatively new kid on the portable food block is the fruit (or fruit and vegetable in some cases) packet. I give credit for my awareness and appreciation of these handy cartridges to my young son who learned the joys of the cranberry-sweet potato-chicken mush in his younger years. Now available in a variety of flavors that even us adults will enjoy these convenient treats are tasty, affordable, and can easily be packed in even the tightest of places.

3. Bars

When it comes to handy eats few things rival the popularity, portability or variety of the bar. Made with everything from chocolate to whole-grain oats and everything in between there are few snacks that lend themselves to a hunter’s nature more than the bar. Pick up a box of granola bars and you’re set for days. In the mood for something sweeter? Go ahead and put a full size candy bar in your pack. I won’t tell anyone.

2. Lunchables

Despite their awkward size and bulkiness the Lunchable catapulted near the top of my list this past season. During several grueling “I really need to kill a deer” all-day sits last November I relied on this all-in-one meal to keep me seated in my perch from pre-dawn until post-dusk. For those who enjoy watching the sun come up and go down from the same tiny metal platform you really can’t beat the Lunchable. Snack crackers, meat, cheese, a dessert and even a drink (Capri Sun!) makes this childhood favorite nearly unstoppable. Just be sure you leave room in your day pack; they aren’t small.

1. Apple

Like most things in the hunting world the best, and most effective, devices are often the simplest. No fancy packaging, no added whey protein or artificial flavorings. The plain Jane apple still stands the test of time as today’s finest tree stand delight. Cheap, easy to pack, delicious and nutritious the apple is nature’s finest offering and the perfect snack for a day in a tree. As a bonus you can toss the leftovers on the ground without worrying about spooking the deer!

So there you have it folks. The Top 10 treestand foods list from a guy who hasn’t killed a buck in 3 years. Take this list, as they say, with a grain of salt, and leave your comments and feedback below!