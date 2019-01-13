Ravin R26 Crossbow: Short and Sweet

by

Ravin Crossbows shook the crossbow world up several years ago when they launched an incredibly fast and compact crossbow design. Other bow companies quickly scrambled to follow Ravin’s lead. The result has been a number of new crossbow options on the market with a much tighter axle-to-axle frame than what we’ve seen in crossbows from the past. At this year’s ATA show, Ravin stepped up again with an even more compact design in their all new Ravin R26 crossbow for 2019.

Not only is the Ravin R26 one of the tightest axle-to-axle crossbows you’ll ever find, now it’s one of the shortest as well. The compact design of this new crossbow is beyond impressive. It provides the ultimate in maneuverability, whether hunting from the ground blind or treestand.

Check out this video for a closer look at the Ravin R26 crossbow…

Weighing in at only 6.5 pounds, the Ravin R26 generates speeds of 400 FPS from a 9.5-inch power stroke and measures just 26 inches in length. Ravin’s R26 axle-to-axle width is an amazing 5.75 inches when fully-drawn – making the Ravin R26 the most compact crossbow on the market. The new R26 will be available in the new Predator Dusk Camo, exclusive to Ravin Crossbows.

The Ravin R26 is priced at $2049. See more at www.ravincrossbows.com.