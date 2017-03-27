Menu
Todd Graf Wisconsin Swamp Hunting

Mar 27, 2017

Todd Graf hunts at the end of October, and has some close encounters in his Wisconsin Swamp.

  1. Huntin Mama says:
    Apr 9, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Hi, I enjoyed the video. Thanks for all the time it takes to do this. I would have also enjoyed hearing more about Why you couldn’t take any shots on those “close encounter” deers. From the video, it looked like they were lined up nicely, but perhaps that’s just the video or there’s other factors that I’d love to learn about. Thanks again for posting this bonus footage, and for teaching us with your wealth of knowledge.

  2. Brian Wink says:
    Apr 10, 2017 at 8:01 pm

    That Todd guy is a real cutie. :)~

