Todd Graf hunts at the end of October, and has some close encounters in his Wisconsin Swamp.
How to Prep a Turkey Fan for Display | Bowhunting.com
The do-it-yourself project for displaying your own turkey fan is quick and simple. Here's a look at how to make your own turkey mount this spring.
Success! Todd Graf got it done this morning with Justin behind the camera! Look for the full hunt on an upcoming episode of BowhuntOrDie! ... See MoreSee Less
Todd Graf tagged his first IL turkey yesterday with the @Mathews_Archery Halon 32. Gotta love it! #bowhuntordie… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Todd Graf Wisconsin Swamp Hunting
Hi, I enjoyed the video. Thanks for all the time it takes to do this. I would have also enjoyed hearing more about Why you couldn’t take any shots on those “close encounter” deers. From the video, it looked like they were lined up nicely, but perhaps that’s just the video or there’s other factors that I’d love to learn about. Thanks again for posting this bonus footage, and for teaching us with your wealth of knowledge.
