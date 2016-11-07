Menu
Todd Graf Wisconsin 2016

Nov 7, 2016 by 2 Comments

Todd Graf has some cool encounters in Wisconsin.

Comments

  1. chester sakalousky says:
    Nov 11, 2016 at 7:25 am

    cant get latest show to come up this morning.just getting bonus footage.

  2. Nick Webb says:
    May 21, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Very cool! Thank you for sharing! I’m glad to see you were unscathed by the ninja turtle!

