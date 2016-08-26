Menu
Todd Graf Hit List 2016

Aug 26, 2016 by 37 Comments

Take a look at Todd’s Hit List bucks for this year. Don’t forget to leave a comment below and give these bucks some names!

Comments

  1. Nathan says:
    Aug 26, 2016 at 1:40 pm

    Hey guys! huge fan of the show. I do not have bucks like this around me so I never name them either but I think I got some good names to consider!

    #1 – (Runner) – that trail cam footage of him running was pretty cool so that name popped out at me.
    #2 – (Double-Wide) – The first thing I noticed was how wide he was.
    #3 – (Slick) – His antlers looked super-smooth and not too gnarly so I thought this was a fitting name.

    Good Luck and I look forward to watching your hunts this year!

    Reply
  2. Todd Graf says:
    Aug 26, 2016 at 1:55 pm

    I need help naming these deer. Any Suggestions?

    Reply
    • Justin Zarr Justin Zarr says:
      Aug 26, 2016 at 2:20 pm

      You should name them Can’t, Kill and Me!

      Reply
    • Nathan says:
      Aug 26, 2016 at 3:01 pm

      Hey Todd, did you see my suggestions above? Looks like I got the first comment! Thanks!

      Reply
    • AustinBagge says:
      Aug 26, 2016 at 4:19 pm

      Big Ben for the Wide buck you were able to see back on camera this year. What a beauty

      Reply
    • Jeremy Douin says:
      Aug 27, 2016 at 3:04 pm

      Wide buck – King Louie

      2nd buck – Jim Beam

      3rd buck – Heisenberg

      Reply
      • Hunter says:
        Aug 28, 2016 at 8:37 am

        Breaking bad Heisenberg? I like that?

        Reply
    • Joe Davenport says:
      Aug 27, 2016 at 5:22 pm

      Hey guys, I watch the show every week. I’m not that good at naming bucks either but for this group i would say:
      1. Scratch
      2. Longhorn
      3. Kicker 8

      Reply
    • Joe Davenport says:
      Aug 27, 2016 at 8:51 pm

      Hey Todd, big fan of the show. I’m not that great at naming bucks either but I though I’d give it a go.
      1. Scratch
      2. Longhorn
      3. Kicker 8

      Reply
  3. Jadon Miller says:
    Aug 26, 2016 at 2:37 pm

    #2 Heart Attack, because Todd was saying about how his heart would start pounding if he saw this buck from the stand.

    Good luck

    Reply
  4. Josh Baker says:
    Aug 26, 2016 at 3:54 pm

    Name that second buck widebrow because his browtines r farther up on his rack than any buck ive seen!!

    Reply
  5. Jt says:
    Aug 26, 2016 at 4:30 pm

    1. rubber T. 2. Wide guy. 3. Broken eye.

    Reply
  6. Jon fowler says:
    Aug 26, 2016 at 5:35 pm

    #1 chainsaw or lumber jack since you’ve got the video of him destroying that tree.
    #2 yard stick because he looks like he’s a yard wide.

    Reply
  7. Cody B says:
    Aug 26, 2016 at 6:55 pm

    Hey guys, watch your show everyweek.
    1. Stretch
    2. Lucky
    3. Big Mac

    Reply
  8. TimCon says:
    Aug 26, 2016 at 7:04 pm

    I have a sneaking feeling that you have more cards up your sleeve that WE don’t know about just yet .. ??

    Reply
  9. Dwayne Jones says:
    Aug 26, 2016 at 8:32 pm

    1. Intimidator
    2. Goliath
    3. PitchFork

    Reply
  10. Curtis says:
    Aug 26, 2016 at 9:50 pm

    Love the show. Not much came to mind for the first and third with no names but I think “POUNDER” would go great for that wide buck.

    Reply
  11. James Edie says:
    Aug 26, 2016 at 11:09 pm

    This is my first season following the show and bow hunting! I have caught up on all your previous seasons, and I am excited for what the Bowhunt or Die staff has in store for us this year.
    Your first buck seemed to be moving through the trail cam shot every time I would call him SCAMPER
    The second buck I just thought of a tractor trailer coming down a game trail with a big yellow sign on him WIDE LOAD
    And the last buck with no previous history of that buck I would go with NEWB 8

    Reply
  12. Cody B says:
    Aug 27, 2016 at 5:23 am

    1. Stretch
    2. Joker
    3. Big Mac
    Great show, I’ve been watching since season 4. Keep it up.

    Reply
  13. Joe D says:
    Aug 27, 2016 at 2:36 pm

    1. Scratch
    2. Longhorn
    3. Kicker 8

    Reply
  14. Daniel Graf says:
    Aug 27, 2016 at 2:53 pm

    Graf’s r in the house woooo

    Reply
  15. William Booth says:
    Aug 27, 2016 at 5:31 pm

    Hey, Virginia boy here watching you guys show and getting me really excited for my first bow season. But on naming suggestions
    #1, the one Todd went checking for, Adrenaline or Blood Pressure
    #2, the one Todd called drifter, Jimmy Hoffa
    #3, the one Todd called pretty eye, Solo
    #4, the 11 pointer because he was running, Bolt
    #5, the main frame 8 with the missing brow and no data, Hillary

    Reply
  16. Dana McPheron says:
    Aug 27, 2016 at 8:36 pm

    1. Scratch & Sniff, Seems to enjoy scratching up the trees.
    2. Quadruple bypass, Since he makes your heart stop.
    3. Rolling Stone, Since he was in and out of your life so quickly.

    Reply
  17. Justin Aleman says:
    Aug 27, 2016 at 8:51 pm

    Hey Todd awesome deer my friend hope you get a chance to knock an arrow on one of these monsters. As far as naming them here are my suggestions:
    1. “High Right” I love how the right side of his rack is genetically better built and the tines stand up higher then the left adding to the characteristics of the deer.
    2. “Wide Brows” this is an absolute stud. His brow tines are pushing 12″-14″ wide which is why I choose Wide Brows
    3. “Thin Beams” this deer has a great rack on him. His rack is wide and tall but thin.
    Hope you get the chance to have one of these monsters under your stand this year. Good luck in the upcoming season be safe, and best of luck.

    Reply
  18. Hammerman says:
    Aug 27, 2016 at 9:42 pm

    Bubba Smith AKA “Moses Hightower”

    Reply
  19. AARON says:
    Aug 27, 2016 at 10:32 pm

    Id say the one that was rubbing the tree you should name Crook, second buck 2 gauge because of those massive browtines, 3rd one sleek.

    Reply
  20. Jason Alligood says:
    Aug 28, 2016 at 7:24 pm

    1. Blades
    2. Sky scraper
    3. Split toe

    Reply
  21. Todd Graf says:
    Aug 29, 2016 at 9:56 pm

    Thanks for all of the great ideas, I’ll decide by the next show which names I’m going with.

    Reply
  22. aj laukant says:
    Aug 30, 2016 at 9:04 am

    The first buck double cross
    The second buck the bean master
    The third buck STD number 2

    Reply
  23. Brendan Quirion says:
    Sep 1, 2016 at 5:59 am

    1. Prancer
    2. High Guard
    3. Forklift

    Reply
  24. John Driedric says:
    Sep 1, 2016 at 2:01 pm

    The video Buck should be called JR for Justin’s Revenge (its his year this year)

    The other 2:
    Axle Rose because it looks like he knows how to rock n roll
    POV for Perfect Odocoileus virginianus

    Reply
  25. David R Johnson says:
    Sep 4, 2016 at 1:10 pm

    Hey Todd, I am new to your show this summer and enjoy it greatly. If it is not to late, I have some names for your hit list bucks.
    1. Rubs
    2. Canute : Definition = King of Denmark, Canute the Great. I was thinking this buck is King of the forest.
    3. Tower : For his tall tines.

    Reply
  26. Guy Williams says:
    Sep 10, 2016 at 9:24 pm

    Big Enough
    Stretch
    Tall Boy

    Reply
  27. Chris Dunn says:
    Sep 13, 2016 at 7:53 pm

    Short Stack – pretty cool rack with the taller tines on one side and shorter tines on the other
    Tank – look at his body size, just looks like a tank and very impressive set of antlers
    Tower – I agree with David Johnson, good name for this buck

    Absolutely love the show! I’ve been watching since the beginning and I feel like we are friends even though I haven’t met any of you. Thank you for putting on the best bowhunting TV show out there.

    Reply
  28. Chris says:
    Sep 20, 2016 at 6:00 pm

    Canadian here. Big fan of the show, along with movies, winter, and weapons in general. Should explain some of my names.
    1. George of the Jungle – his walk lists to the left and makes him look like he’s about to run into a tree.
    2. Snowplow – with beams that broad he can
    3. Broadsword – broad beams with massive sword-like points. Only word that comes to mind.

    Reply
  29. aidan says:
    Oct 1, 2016 at 11:44 pm

    call it the king

    Reply
  30. William Cullum (Pee Wee) says:
    Jan 29, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Hey Tod, thats some nice bucks!!! Watched your long over 80 hr tree hunt and finally get your deer. Just wondering why such little penetration? From where the shot was looks like it outa been pass through? Now my main ? is , where can I get the gloves you were using on that hunt?

    Reply

