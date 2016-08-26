Take a look at Todd’s Hit List bucks for this year. Don’t forget to leave a comment below and give these bucks some names!
Final day results of the 2017 Lancaster Archery Classic:
It was an amazing day as these archers battled for 1st place. Mike Schloesser ended up taking 1st place who knocked out Jacob Marlow from taking 1st, but it was Jacob Marlow who eliminated some tough competitors like Jesse Broadwater, Braden Gellenthien and Chance Beaubouef. If you would like to see the live coverage from the event scroll down our feed.
Exclusive interviews with some of the archers will be uploaded later this week.
Mens Open Pro Division
Masters Open Pro
Womans Recurve
Mens Recurve
Youth Open Male
Mens Open
Womens Open Pro
Congratulations to these fine shooters!
#Bowhuntordie
Your watching the mens pro division championship shoot-off at the Lancaster Archery Classic for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place. With over $25,000 in cash and additional contingencies....
Qualifications are over and Elimination rounds have started at the @lancarchery Classic. Who will win this year?… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
The @lancarchery Classic is officially under way! Check out their live streams here: lancasterarchery.com/archery-classi…… twitter.com/i/web/status/8…
Todd Graf Hit List 2016
Hey guys! huge fan of the show. I do not have bucks like this around me so I never name them either but I think I got some good names to consider!
#1 – (Runner) – that trail cam footage of him running was pretty cool so that name popped out at me.
#2 – (Double-Wide) – The first thing I noticed was how wide he was.
#3 – (Slick) – His antlers looked super-smooth and not too gnarly so I thought this was a fitting name.
Good Luck and I look forward to watching your hunts this year!
I need help naming these deer. Any Suggestions?
You should name them Can’t, Kill and Me!
Hey Todd, did you see my suggestions above? Looks like I got the first comment! Thanks!
Big Ben for the Wide buck you were able to see back on camera this year. What a beauty
Wide buck – King Louie
2nd buck – Jim Beam
3rd buck – Heisenberg
Breaking bad Heisenberg? I like that?
Hey guys, I watch the show every week. I’m not that good at naming bucks either but for this group i would say:
1. Scratch
2. Longhorn
3. Kicker 8
Hey Todd, big fan of the show. I’m not that great at naming bucks either but I though I’d give it a go.
1. Scratch
2. Longhorn
3. Kicker 8
#2 Heart Attack, because Todd was saying about how his heart would start pounding if he saw this buck from the stand.
Good luck
Name that second buck widebrow because his browtines r farther up on his rack than any buck ive seen!!
1. rubber T. 2. Wide guy. 3. Broken eye.
#1 chainsaw or lumber jack since you’ve got the video of him destroying that tree.
#2 yard stick because he looks like he’s a yard wide.
Hey guys, watch your show everyweek.
1. Stretch
2. Lucky
3. Big Mac
I have a sneaking feeling that you have more cards up your sleeve that WE don’t know about just yet .. ??
1. Intimidator
2. Goliath
3. PitchFork
Love the show. Not much came to mind for the first and third with no names but I think “POUNDER” would go great for that wide buck.
This is my first season following the show and bow hunting! I have caught up on all your previous seasons, and I am excited for what the Bowhunt or Die staff has in store for us this year.
Your first buck seemed to be moving through the trail cam shot every time I would call him SCAMPER
The second buck I just thought of a tractor trailer coming down a game trail with a big yellow sign on him WIDE LOAD
And the last buck with no previous history of that buck I would go with NEWB 8
1. Stretch
2. Joker
3. Big Mac
Great show, I’ve been watching since season 4. Keep it up.
1. Scratch
2. Longhorn
3. Kicker 8
Graf’s r in the house woooo
Hey, Virginia boy here watching you guys show and getting me really excited for my first bow season. But on naming suggestions
#1, the one Todd went checking for, Adrenaline or Blood Pressure
#2, the one Todd called drifter, Jimmy Hoffa
#3, the one Todd called pretty eye, Solo
#4, the 11 pointer because he was running, Bolt
#5, the main frame 8 with the missing brow and no data, Hillary
1. Scratch & Sniff, Seems to enjoy scratching up the trees.
2. Quadruple bypass, Since he makes your heart stop.
3. Rolling Stone, Since he was in and out of your life so quickly.
Hey Todd awesome deer my friend hope you get a chance to knock an arrow on one of these monsters. As far as naming them here are my suggestions:
1. “High Right” I love how the right side of his rack is genetically better built and the tines stand up higher then the left adding to the characteristics of the deer.
2. “Wide Brows” this is an absolute stud. His brow tines are pushing 12″-14″ wide which is why I choose Wide Brows
3. “Thin Beams” this deer has a great rack on him. His rack is wide and tall but thin.
Hope you get the chance to have one of these monsters under your stand this year. Good luck in the upcoming season be safe, and best of luck.
Bubba Smith AKA “Moses Hightower”
Id say the one that was rubbing the tree you should name Crook, second buck 2 gauge because of those massive browtines, 3rd one sleek.
1. Blades
2. Sky scraper
3. Split toe
Thanks for all of the great ideas, I’ll decide by the next show which names I’m going with.
The first buck double cross
The second buck the bean master
The third buck STD number 2
1. Prancer
2. High Guard
3. Forklift
The video Buck should be called JR for Justin’s Revenge (its his year this year)
The other 2:
Axle Rose because it looks like he knows how to rock n roll
POV for Perfect Odocoileus virginianus
Hey Todd, I am new to your show this summer and enjoy it greatly. If it is not to late, I have some names for your hit list bucks.
1. Rubs
2. Canute : Definition = King of Denmark, Canute the Great. I was thinking this buck is King of the forest.
3. Tower : For his tall tines.
Big Enough
Stretch
Tall Boy
Short Stack – pretty cool rack with the taller tines on one side and shorter tines on the other
Tank – look at his body size, just looks like a tank and very impressive set of antlers
Tower – I agree with David Johnson, good name for this buck
Absolutely love the show! I’ve been watching since the beginning and I feel like we are friends even though I haven’t met any of you. Thank you for putting on the best bowhunting TV show out there.
Canadian here. Big fan of the show, along with movies, winter, and weapons in general. Should explain some of my names.
1. George of the Jungle – his walk lists to the left and makes him look like he’s about to run into a tree.
2. Snowplow – with beams that broad he can
3. Broadsword – broad beams with massive sword-like points. Only word that comes to mind.
call it the king
Hey Tod, thats some nice bucks!!! Watched your long over 80 hr tree hunt and finally get your deer. Just wondering why such little penetration? From where the shot was looks like it outa been pass through? Now my main ? is , where can I get the gloves you were using on that hunt?