Episode 22: Take A Breath

Nov 28, 2014 by 1 Comment

In this week’s episode we head out to Ohio and join Paul Morrison as he harvests one of his biggest buck ever. We finally catch up with Justin Zarr and take a look at how his season has been going so far. As always the best bowhunting action is right here on Bowhunt or Die!

Comments

  1. 802bowlife says:
    Aug 3, 2017 at 7:52 pm

    still one of the best reactions to a BBD on #BHOD! chasing that adrenaline rush.

