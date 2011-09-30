Menu
Home » Videos » Bowhunt or Die ® » Season 2 - 2011 » Episode 10: Wyoming Elk Down

Sep 30, 2011 by 7 Comments

Join Todd Graf on an exciting elk hunt in Wyoming as he takes down his first bull elk with his Mathews Monster. You’ll also join several Wisconsin bow hunters who practice QDM by taking a few does out of the herd. The season is on and this is bowhunting action at it’s finest!

Comments

  1. Dan Johnson says:
    Oct 3, 2011 at 7:09 pm

    Elk is next on my list.

  2. Rick Murray Jr says:
    Oct 3, 2011 at 11:54 pm

    I just couldn't help but smile at Todd's excitement after the shot. You guys have it together that's for sure.

  3. John Herrmann says:
    Oct 4, 2011 at 2:06 am

    Awesome job guys!

  4. Grayson Barber says:
    Oct 4, 2011 at 6:20 am

    I like how when Todd says "It's day four!" he holds up three fingers haha.

    Still an awesome video though!

  5. Collin C. Cottrell says:
    Oct 5, 2011 at 3:20 am

    Awesome elk hunt Todd. Congrats!

  6. Lane Hansen says:
    Nov 25, 2011 at 5:08 am

    buffalo is next on my list and then elk and then lion I just recently shot a moose.

  7. Cameron Mullins says:
    Jul 20, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    i’m from Virginia,I’m new at hunting myself but hopefully one day i will get a chance to travel to tag an Elk myself.

