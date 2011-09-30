Join Todd Graf on an exciting elk hunt in Wyoming as he takes down his first bull elk with his Mathews Monster. You’ll also join several Wisconsin bow hunters who practice QDM by taking a few does out of the herd. The season is on and this is bowhunting action at it’s finest!
Episode 10: Wyoming Elk Down
Elk is next on my list.
I just couldn't help but smile at Todd's excitement after the shot. You guys have it together that's for sure.
Awesome job guys!
I like how when Todd says "It's day four!" he holds up three fingers haha.
Still an awesome video though!
Awesome elk hunt Todd. Congrats!
buffalo is next on my list and then elk and then lion I just recently shot a moose.
i’m from Virginia,I’m new at hunting myself but hopefully one day i will get a chance to travel to tag an Elk myself.