Pope & Young Bowhunter Bash

The evening will wrap up with a ticketed banquet dinner, where we will have raffles, door prizes, silent auction items, and a live auction. Tickets will sell out quickly. You can order them here .

“The Ogden area is home to so many of our great partners like Kings Camo, Bakcou, WildFit, Easton, Hoyt, and many others,” stated Dylan Ray of Pope and Young. “Getting together with all our partners to make this event happen is what makes it so special. This event proved itself in the first year and we can’t wait to get back and see all our friends in the Ogden area again.”

About Pope and Young:

Pope and Young is North America’s leading bowhunting conservation organization. If you are a fair chase, ethical bowhunter, and you care about preserving the culture and future of bowhunting, then you belong to the Pope and Young. Join today at www.pope-young.org .