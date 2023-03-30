Whitetails Unlimited Donates $10,000 to Conservation

Acquiring land for the sake of conservation is always a plus for most any state across the country. That’s why a recent opportunity for Iowa to add to their 763,810 acres of land open to public hunting was such a big deal. And that’s exactly why groups like Whitetails Unlimited are so eager to help.
The organization recently presented a $10,000 check to Des Moines County Conservation Director, Chris Lee.
“From an ecological perspective, it’s a pretty important piece of land and would be an important acquisition for us,” Lee said.
Due to the budget, DMCC is unable to purchase the land. Thus, it reached out to various partners and Whitetails Unlimited stepped up.
The donation consisted of $5,000 from Whitetails Unlimited’s national chapter and $5,000 locally from Henry County and Tri-County chapters, which put in $2,500 each.
“The land owner is eager to see it go to us,” Lee said. He noted that DMCC would also like to see that happen. “It’s a great wildlife habitat area that supports deer and turkeys.”
“This was easy for us to contribute because it is good land for hunting,” said Dan Cook, Mount Pleasant chapter.
Those involved say this is just the beginning of great things for conservation efforts across the state.
“There are going to be a lot of partners, a lot of nonprofit wildlife organizations from around the state involved in this,” Lee said. “The next grant we are going after is the wildlife habitat stamp grant, which is funded by hunting license sales, so it’s really funded by the outdoors community.”