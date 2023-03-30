Whitetails Unlimited Donates $10,000 to Conservation

“From an ecological perspective, it’s a pretty important piece of land and would be an important acquisition for us,” Lee said.

Due to the budget, DMCC is unable to purchase the land. Thus, it reached out to various partners and Whitetails Unlimited stepped up.

The donation consisted of $5,000 from Whitetails Unlimited’s national chapter and $5,000 locally from Henry County and Tri-County chapters, which put in $2,500 each.

“The land owner is eager to see it go to us,” Lee said. He noted that DMCC would also like to see that happen. “It’s a great wildlife habitat area that supports deer and turkeys.”

“This was easy for us to contribute because it is good land for hunting,” said Dan Cook, Mount Pleasant chapter.